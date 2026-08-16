Tyler Onyango: Coach Gives Injury Update on Harambee Stars Prospect After Debut Setback

Tyler Onyango's Sheffield Wednesday debut ended abruptly after an injury, with the coach offering an update on the Harambee Stars prospect’s situation.

Sheffield Wednesday's opening-day victory over Leyton Orient was marred by an injury to debutant midfielder Tyler Onyango, leaving the club facing an anxious wait to determine the severity of the issue.

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Onyango, 23, joined the Owls on a free transfer from Everton this summer, signing a three-year deal. He was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup for Saturday's match at Brisbane Road, having been described by manager Pedersen as a "back-up option" just last week.

Why Pedersen Chose Tyler Onyango

With fellow midfielder Billy Mitchell still recovering from his own injury, Pedersen explained his decision to start Onyango ahead of Jarvis Thornton, who had featured in the previous week's win against Bolton.

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"Tyler has trained really well this week," Pedersen told The Star. "We knew there could come a lot of long balls, and that's why Tyler started. He's physically strong in this job. There are so many ways of winning football games in League One, and it also means some different types of teams. I did not doubt putting him in."

Debut Cut Short After Just 14 Minutes

However, the former England youth international's debut was cut short just 14 minutes into the match.

The Harambee Stars prospect was forced off with what appeared to be a knee problem, a frustrating development for a player who has struggled with injuries in the past.

Sheffield Wednesday had signed him believing they could help him overcome these issues and unlock his potential.

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Speaking after the final whistle, Pedersen could provide little detail on the midfielder's condition. "He said that he has a problem, but I don't know exactly what it is," the manager stated. "I cannot say anything. I don't know."

Onyango's availability for the upcoming match against Bradford City on Thursday remains uncertain pending a full assessment of the injury.

Despite the setback, Wednesday secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a goal from Callum Slattery and a penalty from Jamal Lowe, which cancelled out an equaliser from Joseph Olowu.