President Ruto Reveals Wardrobe Blunder that Denied Him Chance to Don Gor Mahia Jersey

The Head of State has opened up about the reason he was not able to wear a Gor Mahia kit as he hosted K’Ogalo at State House, Nairobi on Sunday.

President William Ruto hosted Gor Mahia at State House, Nairobi on Sunday and while most of those present were in K’Ogalo regalia, he was not.

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However, he has disclosed that it was not his own making as he had hoped to wear a Gor Mahia jersey but was messed up by one of his aides.

The President was the latest to host the FKF Premier League champions, who he rewarded handsomely as each player and technical bench members walked away with Ksh100,000, while the club will receive Ksh10 million from him to boost their CAF Champions League participation.

Ruto Reveals Wardrobe Mistake

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Ruto was, however, sad that he looked ‘out of place’ at his own function as he was not able to wear a Gor Mahia jersey because what was brought to him was not a good fit.

“There is one guy who let me down,” the President disclosed. “I had told him to get me a Gor Mahia jersey and he brought XX [extra-large]. I looked like a sack [after trying it on] and I said no.”

“So, boss, please get me another one and this time, look for [size] large. You brought extra-large. I would have looked out of shape. Get me two or three, different colours,” he stressed.

President Issues CAF CL Rallying Call

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The Present has lauded Gor Mahia for showing quality and resilience to win a record-extending 22nd league title and hopes they can extend their good performances to continental competitions as they compete in the Champions League next season.

“As champions, you now carry the hopes of our nation into the CAF Champions League. We are confident that you will represent Kenya with pride, courage, and distinction, just as Gor Mahia has done throughout its storied history,” he said in his speech.