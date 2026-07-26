Advertisement

Commonwealth Games: Joshua Amunga Opens Kenya's Medal Account in Tough Weightlifting Contest

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:41 - 26 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Amunga Opens Kenya's Medal Account in Tough Weightlifting Contest
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Amunga Opens Kenya's Medal Account in Tough Weightlifting Contest Image source: Idaho State Journal
The Kenyan weightlifter produced a determined display to hand Team Kenya an early breakthrough at the Commonwealth Games.
Advertisement

Kenyan weightlifter Joshua Amunga delivered a historic performance by securing Kenya's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after claiming bronze in the men's 60kg category on Sunday.

Advertisement

Amunga produced a composed display throughout the competition, registering a combined total of 260kg after lifting 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk. His effort was enough to earn a place on the podium and hand Team Kenya its first medal of the Games.

His total of 260kg kept him comfortably ahead of Sri Lanka's SDSS Wiriduwagle, who finished fourth with a combined lift of 244kg.

The bronze medal marks an important milestone for Kenya, with Amunga setting the pace for the country's athletes as they continue their campaigns across different disciplines.

India Settles for Silver After Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

India's Rishikanta Singh claimed the silver medal after a dramatic contest in which two missed clean and jerk attempts ultimately cost him the gold.

The lifter from Manipur finished with a total of 264kg, comprising a 121kg snatch and a 143kg clean and jerk. Although he looked destined for victory after an outstanding start, he was eventually overtaken by Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan.

Singh entered the competition among the favourites after winning gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

He opened confidently by successfully lifting 116kg before improving to 119kg. For his final snatch attempt, he elected to lift 121kg, one kilogram above the existing Commonwealth Games record, and executed the lift perfectly to establish a new Games record and a personal best. However, his advantage proved short-lived.

Kasdan Produces Golden Performance

Advertisement

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan quickly responded by matching Singh's 121kg snatch, setting up a thrilling battle in the clean and jerk with both athletes level at the top of the standings. The decisive moment came in the second discipline.

While Singh successfully lifted 143kg, he failed to improve with his remaining two attempts, opening the door for Kasdan.

The Malaysian seized the opportunity with an outstanding lift of 152kg, setting a new Commonwealth Games clean and jerk record. His combined total of 273kg secured the gold medal while also establishing new Games records for both the clean and jerk and the overall total.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Tusker FC Suffer Defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup Opening Match
Football
26.07.2026
Tusker FC Suffer Defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup Opening Match
Gor Mahia Coach Impressed by Returning Harambee Stars Defender After Loan Spell
Football
26.07.2026
Gor Mahia Coach Impressed by Returning Harambee Stars Defender After Loan Spell
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Amunga Opens Kenya's Medal Account in Tough Weightlifting Contest
Other Sports
26.07.2026
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Amunga Opens Kenya's Medal Account in Tough Weightlifting Contest
Victor Wanyama: Colombian Striker Joins Harambee Stars Legend in Celtic History Books
Harambee Stars
26.07.2026
Victor Wanyama: Colombian Striker Joins Harambee Stars Legend in Celtic History Books
Javan Buyu, Catherine Nanziri Crowned Champions as Knockouts Dominate SportPesa Boxing Night
Boxing
26.07.2026
Javan Buyu, Catherine Nanziri Crowned Champions as Knockouts Dominate SportPesa Boxing Night
Daniel Adongo: First Kenyan NFL Player Deported From United States
Other Sports
26.07.2026
Daniel Adongo: First Kenyan NFL Player Deported From the United States