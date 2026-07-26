Harambee Stars Defender Reveals Stance on Malawi Return After Becoming a Free Agent

The experienced Kenyan defender has spoken about his future after leaving KCB, including the possibility of returning to familiar surroundings.

Harambee Stars defender Clyde Senaji has confirmed that he is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC and is assessing his options ahead of the new season.

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The experienced centre-back, who previously enjoyed a successful spell in Malawi with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, says he is taking his time before deciding on the next chapter of his career.

Having established himself as one of the region's reliable defenders with his composure on the ball and ability to build attacks from the back, the 28-year-old has attracted interest as he looks for a new club.

"I’m back in Kenya. I’m a free agent now, weighing my options for my next move," Senaji told Pan Africa Football.

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Cylde Senaji Open to a Return to Malawi

Although he is evaluating several possibilities, Clyde Senaji has not ruled out returning to the Malawian top flight, where he previously made a strong impression with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

The defender admitted that he would be willing to consider another spell with the Blantyre-based giants should the right opportunity arise.

"If a good deal comes up from the Malawian club, I’d consider it," the Harambee Stars player said.

His comments leave the door open for a potential reunion with one of Malawi's most successful clubs, where he quickly became a fan favourite during his time at the club.

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Eventful Spell at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Senaji joined FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in 2023 and immediately established himself as a key figure in the team's defence.

His consistent performances earned praise from the club, and he was even entrusted with the captain's armband, underscoring the technical bench's confidence in his leadership.

However, his stay came to an unexpected end last year after a reported fallout with then-head coach Peter Mponda. Despite having signed a contract extension that would have kept him at the club until 2026, both parties eventually agreed to terminate the deal by mutual consent.

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Following his exit, the Kenyan defender returned home and signed for KCB FC, where he spent the last season before becoming a free agent once again.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, it was evident that Senaji had left a positive impression at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Last year, the club's Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga, publicly admitted that the record Malawian champions would have preferred the defender to remain at the club.

His comments highlighted the regard in which Senaji was held, with the defender having become an important member of the squad during his relatively short spell in Malawi. A return to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets could be an attractive option for both the player and the club.

Now under the guidance of experienced Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda, the Bullets have made an impressive start to the current FDH Bank Premiership campaign.

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