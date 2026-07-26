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Daniel Adongo: First Kenyan NFL Player Deported From the United States

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:08 - 26 July 2026
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Daniel Adongo: First Kenyan NFL Player Deported From United States
Daniel Adongo: First Kenyan NFL Player Deported From the United States Image source: Sky Sports
The former Indianapolis Colts linebacker has been removed from the United States following an immigration ruling that brought his long-running case to an end.
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Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in the NFL, has been deported from the United States after overstaying his visa, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.

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The 37-year-old former Indianapolis Colts linebacker was removed from the country on June 20, following a March 23 order from a Department of Justice immigration judge.

According to ICE, Adongo had remained in the US unlawfully since his visa expired in 2016, a year after his professional football career concluded.

Federal officials stated that Adongo's detention was mandated under the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of undocumented individuals convicted of specific crimes.

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Court records show Adongo was convicted of criminal mischief with damage in 2020 and received a 364-day jail sentence.

Authorities also noted several arrests in Indiana over the past decade on charges including felony intimidation, battery, and disorderly conduct, though some of these charges were reportedly dismissed.

ICE Explains Deportation Decision

"This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he's been removed," said Douglas Thompson, ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director. He emphasised that immigration laws apply to everyone, "including former professional athletes."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) presented the deportation as part of a broader enforcement initiative, stating that its officers are focused on arresting and removing individuals described as criminal illegal aliens.

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The agency reported that nearly 70 per cent of ICE arrests involve people who have been charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States.

From Kenyan Rugby to the NFL

Adongo made history in 2013 when the Colts signed him from professional rugby, despite him having no prior experience in American football.

His remarkable transition saw him become the first Kenyan to feature in the NFL, where he played for two seasons, primarily on special teams, before being released in 2015.

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His visa expired in 2016, a year after his professional football career came to an end, with ICE stating that he had remained in the United States unlawfully until his deportation this year.

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