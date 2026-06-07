Gor Mahia Receive More Money as President William Ruto Announces Multi-Million Reward

President Willian Ruto is the latest to shower Gor Mahia with cash rewards after boosting the players and technical bench as well as the club’s coffers.

The money keeps flowing in for Gor Mahia following their league title triumph with President William Ruto the latest to shower them with cash.

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Gor Mahia are celebrating winning the FKF Premier League crown and on Sunday, they were hosted by President Ruto at State House, Nairobi where they were not just rewarded but also given more promises.

The President lauded K’Ogalo for winning a record extending 22nd league title while wishing them success in the CAF Champions League next season and as it is his tradition, his visitors did not leave State House empty-handed.

The Head of State announced that each member of the squad and the technical bench will get Ksh100,000 while he will boost their Champions League participation with Ksh10 million.

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“I have seen that you are a very disciplined, good, humble and modest team. Others would have come here and demanded a certain amount of money,” the President said.

President Ruto Boosts K’Ogalo

President William Ruto when he hosted Gor Mahia at State House, Nairobi. Image: Gor Mahia

“But each of you will leave with Ksh100,000 and then for your CAF Champions League, the chairman will give me an account where I will deposit Ksh10 million.

“This is from me and then, I will liaise with the Ministry of Sports to see how we [government] can help you beyond that,” the President further stated.

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It is the latest in a series of meetings Gor Mahia have had in the past week where they have been hosted by their sponsors or politicians who have handed them cash rewards.

Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo gave the team a Ksh1 million bonus for winning the league just days before Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi committed Ksh3.2 million to the team while they are in line to receive a title-winning reward of Ksh3.5 million from main sponsors SportPesa and Ksh1 million from their sleeve partners Plascon.