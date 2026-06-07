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Enock Morrison Opens Up on Ambitions to Play for ‘Top’ Club After Gor Mahia

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:38 - 07 June 2026
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Enock Morrison.
The Ghanaian midfielder is casting his net wide as he keeps his options open after an impressive season with the Kenyan champions.
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Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison hopes that his impressive performances for the Kenyan champions will earn him a move to a top club in Africa or Europe.

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Morrison’s quality drove Gor Mahia to the league title in 2025-26 and saw him crowned Player of the Year in the FKF Premier League gala on Thursday when he also received the Midfielder of the Year Award.

The Ghanaian midfielder has spent two good years at Gor Mahia and even as he looks forward to the third season, he habours ambitions of joining a top club on the continent and beyond.

“To get a big club may be better than Gor Mahia,” Morrison told Pulse Sports when asked about his future. “I just pray that one day, I will be in the top, top teams and do well for them.”

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Morrison Open to All Suitors

The former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal star is not choosing his next destination as he is open to any top club that would suit his qualities and offer him a good deal when that time comes.

“As a player, you cannot tell where you are going next,” he added. “Anywhere that comes and is good for you as a player, you just give it a try.”

Morrison has been a key player for Gor Mahia during his two years at the club but rose to prominence this term due to his performances that earned him 15 Man of the Match awards.

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His outspoken nature and tendency to get under the skin of rival fans has also endeared him to K’Ogalo supporters and they will hope that he sticks around next season as they look to defend their title.

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