Pitso Mosimane’s Staffing Challenge that Could Delay Bafana Return

Pitso Mosimane is set to be named the new Bafana Bafana coach. Image: Imago

Pitso Mosimane is set to be named the new Bafana Bafana coach. Image: Imago

The incoming Bafana coach faces a key headache that he needs to solve quickly before he is confirmed as Hugo Broos’ successor.

Pitso Mosimane was endorsed as the next Bafana Bafana coach on August 8 but his official appointment has not been confirmed over a number of sticking issues.

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While contractual negotiations have been cited as one of the things delaying his second coming, he also faces another headache that could take time to resolve.

Mosimane’s salary has been a huge talking point in South Africa with questions raised over why the South African Football Association (SAFA) has not offered him the same package as that of departed coach Hugo Broos.

However, while Mosimane and SAFA continue talks over his salary, the veteran coach is also reportedly facing a challenge in putting together his backroom staff.

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Trusted Staff Not Available to Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane will soon be unveiled as Bafana Bafana coach. Image: Imago

According to Soccer Laduma, Mosimane faces a headache as two of his trusted men have taken up jobs elsewhere, something that will force him to find suitable replacements that he is comfortable working with.

The outlet reports that Mosimane’s key lieutenant Maahier Davids, who worked with him at a number of clubs and video analyst Kyle Solomon have taken up roles at Saudi club Al Fateh, linking up with ex-Bafana strength and conditioning coach Kopano Melesi.

Mosimane is believed to have been keen to work with Davids as his assistant and Solomon as his analyst with Kabelo Rangoaga as fitness and conditioning coach while Musi Matlaba is to serve as a performance and data analyst.

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However, with Davids and Solomon taking up jobs in Saudi, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach will be forced to rejig his backroom staff which could take him time.

Top Name Favoured to be Assistant Coach

Helman Mkhalele (left), is favoured to be Pitso Mosimane's assistant coach at Bafana. || Imago

One name has now emerged as a possible No.2 to Mosimane. Former Bafana star Helman Mkhalele, who worked as Broos’ assistant, is considered favourite to retain the position in light of the current dynamics as well as his knowledge of the current national team setup, having been part of the coaching staff since 2020.

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“Retaining Mkhalele would provide continuity between the Broos era and Mosimane's new cycle, particularly given the success achieved under the Belgian's tenure,” reports Soccer Laduma.