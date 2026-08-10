Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal

The veteran tactician has won the race for the South African national team job but he was not impressed with the initial terms which have now been revised.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly increased its financial offer to Pitso Mosimane, significantly boosting the chances of his return as head coach of the national team, Bafana Bafana.

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Following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday, SAFA President Danny Jordaan confirmed that the association had endorsed Mosimane to succeed Hugo Broos. The NEC officially ratified the technical committee's recommendation to appoint the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach.

"The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends," Jordaan stated as quoted by FARPost. "We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week."

It is understood that SAFA has revised its initial offer after negotiations with Mosimane's representatives, who sought a package more aligned with his high-profile status and previous earnings. As per SoccerBeat, Mosimane’s new package will be R10 million (Ksh80 million) per year.

The initial proposal was reportedly R5 million (Ksh40 million) per year, a figure considerably lower than the R1.4 million-a-month salary earned by his predecessor, Broos. Mosimane himself was earning approximately R1.5 million a month when he departed Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020.

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Few Issues to Thrash Out After Salary Revision

🚨 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐘! 💰



SoccerBeat understands Pitso Mosimane is set to earn R10 million per year as Bafana Bafana coach. 🇿🇦



Hugo Broos’ package was around R16 million annually, including tax and bonuses. 😱#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana #ItWontLetYouDown… pic.twitter.com/IyiSGucKNt — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) August 10, 2026

The improved terms have brought both parties closer to an agreement, with the remaining discussions now focused on finalising the contractual details. Sources familiar with the negotiations suggest that these outstanding matters are not expected to be a major obstacle.

Despite the final contract not being signed, Mosimane is said to be ready to begin preparations for his second stint in charge of the national team.

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The 62-year-old is expected to bring his trusted technical staff, including strength and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba. The possibility of adding an assistant coach with international experience is also being considered.

Mosimane's immediate task will be to prepare the team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea in September. The upcoming international window may also provide an opportunity for friendly matches as he begins to implement his vision for the squad.