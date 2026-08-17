Gianni Infantino's FIFA Re-Election Bid Faces Fresh Challenge Ahead of 2027 Election

Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president has come under fresh scrutiny ahead of the 2027 election.

A human rights organisation has formally challenged Gianni Infantino's eligibility to run for another term as FIFA president, arguing that he has already served the maximum three terms permitted by the governing body's own statutes.

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The group, FairSquare, has lodged a complaint with FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC), asserting that Infantino's attempt to seek a fourth term is a direct violation of established rules.

FIFA's regulations cap the presidency at three terms. However, Infantino successfully argued in 2022 that his first period in office, which began in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation, should not be counted toward the limit.

He reasoned that he was merely completing Blatter's unfinished mandate. In a letter reported by The Athletic, FairSquare contends that this interpretation contradicts FIFA's statutes.

"The complaint we have filed provides clear evidence that this is a clear breach of the rules and one that sets a very dangerous precedent," FairSquare director Nicholas McGeehan told Reuters.

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McGeehan added: "The rules state clearly that three presidential terms is the maximum allowed. FIFA can't simply circumvent this rule, which serves as a check on presidential power, by saying that his first term doesn't count."

Questions Over 2022 Decision

The human rights group also raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the 2022 decision, pointing out that the committee never published its legal justification.

"The fact they didn't provide any reasoning to support this claim, and that they announced the apparent decision two days before the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, suggests that they knew full well that there was no basis to discount Infantino's first term," McGeehan stated.

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The submission to the GACC was co-prepared by Miguel Maduro, the former chairman of FIFA's independent Governance and Review Committee.

Maduro stressed that FIFA must adhere to its own regulations and that presidential term limits were introduced as part of reforms aimed at preventing excessive concentration of power.

"The principle of term limits was a fundamental aspect of the 2016 reform aimed at limiting power, and the rule introduced is clear: no FIFA President can serve more than three terms of office," Maduro said in a statement.

"Trying to carve out an exception to such a rule for Mr. Infantino reveals both a resistance to the principle of term limits and how some at FIFA conceive of rules not as rules but as obstacles to be circumvented."

Infantino Faces Growing Pressure

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Infantino is expected to seek re-election for the 2027-31 cycle at the FIFA Congress in Morocco on March 18 next year, but he is facing increasing pressure.

Last week, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and Concacaf requested a review of his conduct after he proposed a $20 billion subsidiary to attract private investment for FIFA competitions.

Sources indicated the confederations viewed the move as a possible opportunity for Infantino to resign gracefully.

Opposition is also growing among national football bodies. Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, told the BBC that his federation would not support Infantino's re-election.

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