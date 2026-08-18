Gor Mahia and Tusker Learn Venue for Continental Matches After CAF Greenlight

Tusker FC and Gor Mahia will play their CAF matches in Nairobi.

Tusker FC and Gor Mahia will play their CAF matches in Nairobi.

The Kenyan sides can look forward to playing their Champions League and Confederation Cup at home after CAF cleared their preferred venue.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Nyayo Stadium to host interclub competitions for the 2026/27 season, allowing Gor Mahia and Tusker FC to play their preliminary-round home matches in Nairobi.

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This decision provides a crucial venue for Kenyan clubs at a time when other major stadiums are either under renovation or being constructed for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host.

Gor Mahia are set to use Nyayo for their CAF Champions League first-round home leg against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC. Meanwhile, FKF Cup winners Tusker FC will host Sudanese club Al Ahli Madani in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draws, conducted by CAF on August 6, handed both Kenyan representatives challenging starts to their respective continental campaigns.

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Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were drawn against one of the continent's formidable sides, Pyramids FC of Egypt who won the title in 2025. K'Ogalo will have the advantage of hosting the first leg in Nairobi before traveling to Egypt for the return fixture.

Tough Continental Tests for Kenyan Sides

The first leg is scheduled to be played between September 4-6, 2026, with the second leg slated for September 11-13. The home advantage in the opening match gives Gor Mahia a vital opportunity to build a lead before the decisive away leg.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Tusker FC will also kick off their campaign at home against Al Ahli Madani of Sudan. The Brewers secured their spot by winning the FKF Cup and will be aiming to advance to the next stage.

Should Tusker overcome their Sudanese opponents, they will face the winner of the tie between Al Ghazala SC of South Sudan and Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in the second preliminary round.

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CAF's approval of Nyayo Stadium is critical as Kenya's stadium infrastructure undergoes significant changes ahead of AFCON 2027. Kasarani Stadium is currently closed for extensive renovations while the new Talanta Stadium is under construction and nearing completion.