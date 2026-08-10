Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has shared his thoughts on the challenge awaiting the expected Bafana Bafana successor.

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi believes Pitso Mosimane will have “big boots to fill” if, as expected, he is appointed as the next Bafana Bafana head coach following Hugo Broos’ departure.

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Hugo Broos’ exit was confirmed last week, bringing an end to a successful five-year spell with the South African national team.

The Belgian coach guided Bafana Bafana to an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medal and made history by leading the team to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Pitso Mosimane has been widely tipped to take over from Broos and is expected to be unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

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Sibisi Reflects on Hugo Broos' Departure

Several Bafana Bafana players have spoken about the strong, family-like atmosphere Broos created within the squad.

The Belgian was also known for his strict approach to discipline and his willingness to address players who stepped out of line.

Reflecting on Hugo Broos’ departure, Sibisi described the situation as a difficult one for the players, highlighting the relationship the squad had built with the coach.

"It’s a bitter one to swallow," Sibisi told the media at the MTN8 launch, as quoted by Soccer Laduma. "We formed such a bond with the coach, and he was one of the most honest guys I have worked with. He was a straight-on guy. White was white and black was black. There was no in-between."

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The Orlando Pirates captain, who was a regular member of Broos' squads, acknowledged that the coach’s decision to leave was likely influenced by personal considerations.

"I think it was maybe time for him. He is old and I think he needs to spend time with his family, his grandkids," Sibisi commented. "But you can never question what he has done for the country. He came here with an objective and he ticked every box."

Pitso Mosimane Faces Big Challenge

With Pitso Mosimane expected to take charge, Sibisi acknowledged the challenge awaiting whoever succeeds Broos, given the progress Bafana Bafana have made under the Belgian.

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The potential appointment would also mark the return of Mosimane to the national team setup. He previously coached Bafana Bafana between 2010 and 2012 and went on to enjoy considerable success at club level, most notably with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.

Looking ahead, Sibisi said the incoming coach would be under pressure to maintain the standards established during Broos’ tenure.

"I am really looking forward to who comes next," he said. "I think it’s going to be big boots to fill. May the success continue for the national team."

With Mosimane expected to be unveiled, attention will now turn to the official confirmation and the plans he would put in place should he take over the national team.