Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups, Time and Score Prediction

PSG face unbeaten Arsenal in a blockbuster clash between Europe's most lethal attack and strongest defence, and here is everything you need to know.

A blockbuster battle awaits in Budapest as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain face Premier League winners Arsenal in the 2025-26 Champions League final at the Puskas Arena this Saturday evening.

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Luis Enrique's formidable PSG side aims to become the first French team to secure back-to-back European titles.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are determined to finally lift the coveted trophy, 20 years after their first, unsuccessful attempt at continental glory.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match Preview

As Paris Saint-Germain prepare for another shot at European supremacy, their success serves as a stark reminder of what could have been for former star Kylian Mbappe.

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While he navigates challenges at his new club, his old team is on the verge of a second consecutive Champions League title, an achievement that eluded them during his tenure.

Under the guidance of serial winner Luis Enrique, PSG has prioritised a cohesive team dynamic over individual superstars.

Enrique himself is on the cusp of history, potentially joining the elite group of managers, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane, to have won the European Cup three times. After a solid but unspectacular league phase, the French champions truly hit their stride in the knockout rounds.

Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool, and most recently Bayern Munich have all been dispatched by PSG, who lead this season's tournament with an impressive 44 goals.

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They are just one goal shy of the record set by Barcelona in the 1999-2000 season. The Parisians have found the net in all but one of their European fixtures this term and have scored multiple goals in seven of their eight knockout games.

Despite a 2-1 loss to Paris FC in their final Ligue 1 match, the domestic title was already secured. Bradley Barcola's goal in that game extended PSG's remarkable scoring streak to 27 consecutive matches, providing significant momentum heading into the final.

This final marks the first time two domestic champions have contested the Champions League title since the 2019-20 season, when PSG fell 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

For Arsenal, the symmetry is poignant; their last final appearance was a heartbreaking loss in Paris two decades ago against Barcelona.

Now, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, a protege of the legendary Arsene Wenger, they are just one match away from a historic double of the Premier League and Champions League.

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While some critics have pointed to a supposedly "easier" path to the final, Arsenal earned their favourable draw with a flawless performance in the league phase. They went on to overcome Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon, and Atletico Madrid to book their place in Budapest.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in Europe this season, a 14-game run that is a new Champions League record. Their defensive solidity has been equally impressive, with nine clean sheets to their name.

Arsenal enter the final on a five-game winning streak, capped by a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace that preceded their Premier League trophy celebration.

Although many of their recent wins have been by a narrow margin, their form is undeniable. Having defeated PSG in last year's league phase before being eliminated by them in the semi-finals, Arteta's side will be eager for the ultimate revenge on Saturday.

PSG vs Arsenal: Team News

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PSG manager Luis Enrique was able to rest several key players in the final league game, but his decision to start Ousmane Dembele proved costly.

The Ballon d'Or winner was substituted after just 27 minutes with a calf issue. However, the move was reportedly precautionary, and Dembele has since confirmed he will be fit to start alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in PSG's potent attack.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are both grappling with significant defensive concerns as they prepare for their highly anticipated Champions League final showdown.

For PSG, left-back Nuno Mendes is expected to be fit despite a recent thigh issue, but the French champions will be without key right-back Achraf Hakimi.

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Hakimi suffered a moderate hamstring injury during the thrilling first-leg encounter with Bayern Munich, ruling him out of the final.

In Hakimi's absence, manager Luis Enrique is likely to deploy midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery in a makeshift right-back role.

While goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier remains a doubt with a thigh problem, Matvey Safonov has firmly established himself as the team's number one choice between the posts.

Arsenal faces a similar predicament on the right side of their defence. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber has been sidelined with a severe groin injury since before the March international break.

Although Timber recently provided a positive update on his recovery, his fitness for a starting role after an eight-week layoff remains uncertain. The situation is compounded by the definitive absence of Ben White, who is out with a knee injury.

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Mikel Arteta's previous attempt to play Declan Rice at right-back proved unsuccessful, meaning young defender Cristhian Mosquera could be handed the formidable task of containing PSG's star winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

This would be a significant challenge, especially if Timber, who has been named in the Netherlands' World Cup squad, is not deemed fit enough to start.

On the attacking front, Arsenal's Noni Madueke is expected to recover from a minor hamstring tweak, but he was likely to make way for the returning Bukayo Saka regardless.

PSG vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting Lineups

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Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Match Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Arsenal

This final presents a classic clash of styles: the Champions League's most prolific attack against its most resilient defence.

PSG's formidable forward line will face its sternest test yet against an Arsenal side known for its defensive solidity.

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However, PSG's own defence has not been impenetrable, managing only five clean sheets throughout their European campaign.

The key battle could be on the flank, where the prospect of Kvaratskhelia facing either an inexperienced Mosquera or a partially fit Timber is a major concern for Arsenal supporters.