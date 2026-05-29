10 African Leagues With the Highest Prize Money: Where Does Kenya’s Ksh15 Million Rank?

With most leagues reaching their conclusion this month, trophies and prize money are being handed out and here are the top paying ones in Africa.

Gor Mahia are preparing for their coronation which will take place on Sunday, May 31 at the conclusion of their final match of the season against Nairobi United.

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The Kenyan champions are assured Ksh15 million which is the prize money for winning the league in the country but how does that compare to the rest in Africa?

Pulse Sports looks at where the FKF Premier League prize money ranks on the continent.

10 African Leagues With the Highest Prize Money

1. South Africa’s PSL: $1.23 million (Ksh159.4 million)

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Orlando Pirates dethroned Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa this season.

At the top of the tree is South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) which was renamed to Betway Premiership when the league signed a R900m (Ksh7.1 billion) three-year sponsorship with betting firm Betway ahead of the 204-25 season.

That saw the prize money increase from R15 million (Ksh119.5 million) to R20 million (Ksh159.4 million), remaining the highest paying African league.

Mamelodi Sundowns were awarded the first R20 million and Orlando Pirates will get the same after ending their 14-year title drought in the just-concluded season.

2. Morocco’s Botola Pro: $603,000 (Ksh78 million)

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Morocco’s top flight Botolo Pro is the second highest earning African league with winners taking home $603,000 (Ksh78 million).

Unlike in South Africa where Sundowns won eight in a row before Pirates dethroned them, the Moroccan league is highly competitive and has changed hands four times in as many years.

Wydad AC won it in 2021-22 before AS FAR Rabat claimed the 2022-23 crown and Raja Casablanca pipped them by one point to the 2023-24 title. RS Berkane won last season’s crown and this term, the top five are separated by two points after 21 games.

3. Egyptian Premier League: $500,000 (Ksh64.7 million)

Zamalek celebrate league title triumph in Egypt.

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The Egyptian Premier League completes the top three highest paying leagues in Africa with $500,000 (Ksh64.7 million) going to its winners.

Al Ahly are the undisputed kings of Egyptian football with 45 league titles but saw their dominance ended by rivals Zamalek this season.

4. Tunisia League 1: $300,000 (Ksh38.8 million)

Club Africain won the Tunisian league this season.

Tunisia is the other North African country in the top four with league winners in the top division earning $300,000 (Ksh39 million).

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Esperance du Tunis are the biggest team in Tunisia, having claimed 34 titles, but were dethroned this season by Club Africain.

5. Tanzania NBC Premier League: $250,000 (Ksh32.3 million)

Duke Abuya's Yanga have won the last four title in Tanzania.

Tanzania’s NBC Premier League makes up the top five highest paying African leagues with winners pocketing $250,000 (Ksh32.3 million) thanks to the big sponsorship deals the league enjoys.

Yanga have won the league in the last four years but are facing stiff competition from bitter rivals Simba SC, who are two points behind after 25 games this season.

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6. Ethiopian Premier League: $200,000 (Ksh25.9 million)

Ethiopia are the second East African country on the list with a prize money of $200,000 (Ksh25.9 million) going to the Premier League winners.

The title has been changing hands in recent years with CBE the surprise winners of the league in 2024, Ethiopian Insurance winning it in 2025, and this season, Sidama Coffee have a five-point lead with four games to go.

St George, who had won it in 2022 and 2023, are the kings in Ethiopia with 31 league titles.

7. Cameroon’s MTN Elite One: $177,000 (Ksh22.9 million)

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Joining the list in seventh place is Cameroon’s MTN Elite One which pays out $177,000 (Ksh22.9 million) to its winners thanks to a big sponsorship deal with MTN. Unisport de Bafang currently enjoy a five-point lead with a game in hand after 20 matches.

8. Nigeria’s NPFL: $160,000 (Ksh21 million)

Nigeria’s Professional Football League (NPFL) joins the list in eighth place with winners taking home $160,000 (Ksh20.7 million).

Enyimba and Enugu Rangers are the two most successful clubs, the former on nine titles, just one more than the latter. However, in 2026, Katsina United claimed it.

9. Kenyan’s FKF Premier League: Ksh15 million (around $115,000)

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Gor Mahia will be coroneted on Sunday Image: Gor Mahia

Kenya joins the list thanks to a bumper deal signed between Football Kenya Federation and betting firm SportPesa in September 2025. From the deal, league winners are awarded Ksh15 million with Gor Mahia set to be the first beneficiaries of this partnership.

10. Algeria’s Ligue 1: $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million)

MC Alger have sealed back-to-back league triumphs in Algeria.