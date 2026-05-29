Wajir Stadium: North Eastern Celebrates as Government Hands Over New-Look Facility [PHOTOS]

Sports in North Eastern has received a boost after the government handed over the Wajir Stadium ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations after months of construction.

Sports fans in North Eastern Kenya are thrilled with the new-look Wajir Stadium which was officially handed over ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.

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The stadium, which is nearing completion, has a stunning look and will boost sports in Wajir, which has lacked a formal stadium since Kenya's independence. For decades, public gatherings and sporting events have been held on undeveloped grounds like Wajir Baraza Park.

“At Wajir Stadium to inspect and officially hand over the facility for the Madaraka Day Celebrations. Remaining final works to resume after,” Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya posted on social media on Friday.

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Construction has been expedited to ensure the venue is ready for the national holiday. The project is viewed as both a key venue for the celebrations and a long-term asset for sports development in the region.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), under the Ministry of Defence, has been managing the construction, with a multi-agency team coordinating efforts to meet the deadline.

Progress of Construction Work

The 10,000-seater facility has a full-sized football pitch with artificial turf, an eight-lane running track, modern changing rooms, and VIP lounges.

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An aerial view of Wajir Stadium.

Latest images show seating installation is complete all-round the stadium with the parking areas still under construction. A borehole has also been drilled to ensure a reliable water supply for the stadium's daily operations and maintenance.

"This investment is set to unlock significant benefits... providing a platform for local talent to thrive, stimulating small businesses, and fostering social cohesion through sports and community events," Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said last week.

President William Ruto announced in February that Wajir would host this year's Madaraka Day, a decision aimed at promoting regional development and national inclusivity in an area historically considered marginalised.

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