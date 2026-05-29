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Gor Mahia Receive FIFA Message After FKF Premier League Title Triumph

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:10 - 29 May 2026
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Gor Mahia players celebrate a win after a recent match. Photo: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia’s FKF Premier League win has got the attention of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has sent the club a message of congratulations.
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Gor Mahia have been lauded by FIFA president Gianni Infantino after winning a record-extending 22nd league title.

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K’Ogalo were crowned following AFC Leopards’ defeat away to APS Bomet last weekend, reclaiming the title they last won in 2024, before Kenya Police dethroned them.

Ahead of their coronation, which will take place on Sunday after their final match of the season against Nairobi United, Infantino has sent them a congratulatory and appreciation message.

“By means of this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the recently crowned champions of Kenya, Gor Mahia,” Infantino’s letter reads.

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Gor Mahia Earn Praise from Infantino

“Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and the club for this great achievement,” the letter, delivered via Football Kenya Federation, further states.

Gor Mahia remains the most successful Kenyan club with their 22 titles and have won 10 of them in the last 13 years, a remarkable run of dominance in the country.

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This season, Leopards were left as their only challengers as the rest fell off and they were enjoying a four-point lead with two games to go.

With their penultimate match of the season against Mara Sugar cancelled due to a standoff over where it was to be staged, Leopards missed an opportunity to take it to the wire when a 2-1 defeat to Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s APS Bomet handed K’Ogalo the title without kicking a ball.

Gor Mahia will represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League next season following their league win.

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