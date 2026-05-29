Rabat Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Rabat Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Rabat Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Olympic and world champions, including Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Letsile Tebogo and Shericka Jackson, are set to headline a star-studded Rabat Diamond League meeting and here is everything you need to know.

The Diamond League season shifts from Asia to Africa this Sunday, May 31, as Rabat, Morocco, hosts the third stop on the prestigious global circuit.

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A host of Olympic and world champions, including Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Letsile Tebogo, Shericka Jackson, Soufiane El Bakkali, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh, are set to compete.

Following meets in Asia, the world's top track and field athletes will gather in Rabat for the latest chapter of the 14-meet series, which culminates with the two-day final in Brussels this September.

Rabat Diamond League 2026: Key Athletes and Events to Watch

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One of the most anticipated races is the men's 200m, making its first appearance on this year's Diamond League schedule.

The field is stacked, featuring Botswana's reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and Canadian Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse.

Looking to challenge them both is Kenny Bednarek, the American who claimed silver behind each of them at the last Olympics.

The women's 200m promises similar excitement. Jamaican star Shericka Jackson is aiming for her third consecutive Diamond League win after a blistering sub-22-second run in Xiamen.

She will once again face Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the double Olympic 400m champion from the Bahamas, who has finished second to Jackson in their two previous meetings this season.

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In the middle-distance events, the men's 1500m will see a compelling clash between Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse of the USA and reigning world champion Isaac Nader.

The men’s 800m will also be one for the books, with Emmanuel Wanyonyi lining up for his first 800m race of the season after competing in the 1500m at the Kip Keino Classic. Gabriel Tual, Donovan Brazier, Slimane Moula, and Mark English will also be lining up for the race.

Meanwhile, the home crowd will have their eyes on local hero Soufiane El Bakkali. The double Olympic champion is the main attraction in the men's 3000m steeplechase, the final event of the evening.

Other track highlights include the women's 100m, featuring European talents Zaynab Dosso and Patrizia van der Weken, and the men's 400m, where Olympic champion Quincy Hall is a top contender. In the women's 400m hurdles, all eyes will be on Anna Cockrell.

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The field events are equally star-studded. Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine will make her outdoor season debut, competing against compatriot Yuliia Levchenko and Serbia's Angelina Topic, who shared silver at the 2026 World Indoor Championships.

The men's shot-put features a strong American contingent, led by triple Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and his teammate Joe Kovacs, a three-time Olympic silver medallist.

In the women's pole vault, American stars Katie Moon and Sandi Morris will go head-to-head with Australia's Olympic champion, Nina Kennedy.

Rabat Diamond League 2026: Schedule

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20:10 Women’s Discus

20:25 Women’s High Jump

20:30 Men’s Shot Put

20:45 Women’s Pole Vault

21:04 Women’s 400m Hurdles

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21:16 Men’s 400m

21:28 Women’s 800m

21:39 Women’s 100m

21:41 Men’s Javelin

21:48 Men’s 200m

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21:57 Men’s 1500m

22:26 Women’s 200m

22:35 Men’s 800m

22:46 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Rabat Diamond League 2026: How to Watch

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The Wanda Diamond League is broadcast in over 170 countries. Viewers in East Africa can watch the event on SuperSport Africa 1.

A livestream of the meet will be available on the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in select territories.