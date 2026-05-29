Usain Bolt Appears to Taunt Fred Kerley After Failed World Record Attempt

Usain Bolt looks to have thrown a jibe at Fred Kerley. Image: Imago

Usain Bolt looks to have thrown a jibe at Fred Kerley. Image: Imago

Usain Bolt has seemingly aimed dig at Fred Kerley after failing to break his longstanding 100m world record.

Track and field icon Usain Bolt seemed to throw a subtle jab at American sprinter Fred Kerley, who fell short of his bold prediction to break Bolt's 100-meter world record at the controversial Enhanced Games on Sunday.

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Following Kerley's 9.97-second finish, Bolt posted a cryptic message on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "National Treasure #OK." The post was widely interpreted as a reaction to Kerley's performance.

Before the event, Kerley had confidently declared his intention to shatter Bolt's long-standing record of 9.58 seconds. "It's going to be destroyed," he told reporters.

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While Kerley won the race and its $250,000 prize, his time was significantly slower than the world record. For perspective, a 9.97-second finish would have placed him last in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fred Kerley’s Controversial Career

The Enhanced Games, which permits the use of performance-enhancing drugs, has drawn considerable criticism. However, the 31-year-old Kerley insisted he competed without any banned substances.

"I don't need it," he stated. "God gave me fast feet for a reason. I'm here to showcase my talent. You still have to work. Drugs aren't going to give you an advantage if you're not putting the work in."

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Kerley's recent career has been marked by both success and controversy. He won a silver medal in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and followed it with a bronze at the Paris Games, where he clocked a time of 9.81 seconds.

However, on March 6, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) issued Kerley a two-year suspension for missing multiple drug tests between May and December 2024. His ban was backdated to August 2025 and is set to run through August 11, 2027.