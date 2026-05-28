Timothy Ouma Makes Stance Clear Over Future With Champions League-Qualified Czech Giants

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has weighed in about his future with Czech club Slavia Prague after a successful season-long loan spell with Polish side Lech Poznan.

Kenyan midfielder Timothy Ouma will return to Czech giants Slavia Prague next season following the end of his one-year loan deal at Polish club Lech Poznan.

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Ouma was loaned out to Lech Poznan last July to get regular playing time after struggling to break into the senior team at Slavia Prague, following his midseason signing in 2025.

The midfielder’s loan turned into a blessing as he became a key player for the Polish club, playing 34 games as they won the league title to seal a ticket to the UEFA Champions League qualification round. He also featured in the Europa Conference League with Lech Poznan.

Ouma, however, has no desire of turning the move permanent and will return to Slavia Prague next season, hoping for a change in fortunes, given the Czech club also won the league and sealed a direct ticket to the Champions League group phase.

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“The season had its ups and downs but we managed to win the league so generally for me, it has been great. I have pushed and tried to bring back my name as there was a lot going on,” Ouma told Tata Sports.

Polish League Thrills Timothy Ouma

Timothy Ouma won the Polish league with Lech Poznan. Image: Imago

“We have had a good team, a good backbone of the team and everything from training, physios, coaching and management went well,” added Ouma, who is impressed with the standards of the Polish league.

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“It is a good league with high intensity, players who are good. I thank my family and friends for pushing me even when things were not going well. Now it is about pushing and seeing what next season has for us.”

The 21-year-old joined Slavia Prague in January 2025 from Swedish side Elfsborg in a deal worth around Ksh473 million but made just three appearances for the club, one in the senior side and two in the second-string team, before he was loaned out to Lech Poznan.