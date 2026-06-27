Paris Diamond League will go on as planned on Sunday.

Paris Diamond League will go on as planned on Sunday.

Paris Diamond League: Key Battles, Schedule and Where to Watch as Omanyala Eyes Lyles Revenge

Following the confirmation that the Paris Diamond League will go on as planned, here is what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s event in the French capital.

The Paris Diamond League will go ahead as planned, even after French police recommended its cancellation due to soaring temperatures across the capital.

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Organisers from World Athletics have adjusted the event schedule to accommodate the extreme heatwave affecting Europe.

Despite the challenging conditions, spectators can look forward to a world-class lineup. Here are some key battles to look forward to in Paris on Sunday.

Key Battles at Paris Diamond League

Omanyala Targets Lyles Revenge

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American sprint sensation Noah Lyles continues his pursuit of a record seventh Diamond League title in the men's 100m.

After a challenging 2023 season marked by injuries, the Olympic champion has returned with renewed focus. Lyles has won his last three 100m races and is coming off a world-best performance in the 150m in Ostrava. He will be confident of maintaining his winning form in the French capital.

He is up against a formidable cast that includes former Olympics champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, Akani Simbine of South Africa, Canadian Andre De Grasse, American Tryvon Bromell and Jeremiah Azuh of Great Britain.

Omanyala has expressed a desire to avenge his loss to Lyles in Rome early this month and he has a big job on his hands.

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Duplantis Seeks Redemption

Mondo Duplantis heads to Paris after an uncharacteristically turbulent month. The Swedish pole vault world record holder saw his remarkable 20-meet Diamond League winning streak come to an end in Stockholm, where he finished second to Australia's Kurtis Marschall.

After missing the Oslo meet for his wedding, Paris marks his first opportunity to get back to winning ways. While few would bet against the 27-year-old, the recent defeat might add a touch more pressure than usual.

Broeders-Bol Enters a New Chapter

Femke Broeders-Bol is set to make her Diamond League debut in the women's 800m, facing off against series champion and world leader Audrey Werro.

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After dominating the 400m hurdles with five straight titles and 30 consecutive Diamond League victories, Broeders-Bol's switch to the 800m is a bold move. She recently finished a strong second to Werro in Ostrava and secured her first outdoor 800m win in Hengelo.

However, Werro is in peak form, having just run the third-fastest time in history in Stockholm.

Amusan Headlines Stacked Hurdles Field

Following a new world record in the men's 110m hurdles, attention turns to the women's 100m hurdles, where another record could be in jeopardy.

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The Paris field is world-class, featuring world record holder Tobi Amusan, world champion Ditaji Kambundji, American star Grace Stark, and returning Olympic silver medalist Cyrena Samba-Mayela.

Amusan looks particularly formidable, having clocked a 12.28 meeting record in Rabat. With rivals like Masai Russell closing in on her 12.12 world record, the Nigerian star appears to be hitting top form at the perfect time.

Gressier Ready for Home Crowd Support

The Parisian crowd is sure to create an electric atmosphere for local hero and reigning Diamond League champion Jimmy Gressier in the men's 5000m.

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His victory in last year's final made him just the third European, after Mo Farah and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, to win the 3000/5000m title.

Gressier faces a stern test on home soil against a strong field that includes Grant Fisher, Andreas Almgren, Birhanu Balew, and Addisu Yihune.

Paris Diamond League Schedule (East African Time)

6pm: Men’s pole vault

6.03pm: Men’s 110m hurdles heat B

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6.07pm: Women’s pole vault

6.11pm: Women’s shot put

6.20pm: Women’s 100m hurdles heat A

6.28pm: Women’s 100m hurdles heat B

7.03pm: Men’s 400m

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7.13pm: Women’s 800m

7.20pm: Men’s 100m

7.25pm: Women’s javelin

7.32pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final

7.39pm: Women’s 400m

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7.45pm: Men’s 800m

7.52pm: Men’s 1500m (non-Diamond League)

8.08pm: Women’s 100m hurdles final

8.13pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase

8.27pm: Women’s 1500m

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8.41pm: Men’s 5000m

Where to Watch Paris Diamond League in East Africa