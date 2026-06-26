Ferdinand Omanyala and Noah Lyles Rematch in Jeopardy as Police Seek to Halt Paris Diamond League
Paris police have called for the cancellation of this weekend's Diamond League track and field event as a historic heatwave strains the city's emergency services.
On Friday, the police prefecture cited the "exceptional heat" that has gripped Paris since June 21 as the reason for its request.
Authorities have also asked for the cancellation of other major weekend events, including a music festival and the Pride march, to ensure emergency services can prioritise the protection of vulnerable individuals.
The prefecture stated it would issue a formal order if organisers do not voluntarily comply with the request.
The meet was expected to feature a star-studded lineup, including top athletes like Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, and Armand "Mondo" Duplantis.
Potential No Rematch for Omanyala vs Lyles
Lyles was to headline the 100m lineup that also has Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala who was eyeing revenge, having lost to the American in Rome early this month.
The Olympics champion dominated the field, clocking 9.88 seconds for the win, followed by Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (9.95) with Omanyala was eighth in 10.11 seconds.
In response, the French athletics federation, which organises the event, told The Associated Press that it had not yet received an official cancellation order. On Thursday, organisers had released a statement indicating their intention to proceed with a modified format.
"The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, and spectators remains our absolute priority," the statement read. "As a result, only elite athletes will be permitted to compete at the Paris Meeting... This adaptation ensures that the event can proceed while maintaining the highest possible standards of safety."
The call for cancellation comes as France experiences unprecedented temperatures. On Thursday, the national weather service, Meteo-France, reported an average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius across 30 weather stations, matching the record for the hottest day set just 24 hours earlier. For the first time, more than three-quarters of the country has been placed under a red weather alert.