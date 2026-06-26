Paris Diamond League Fears Allayed as Organisers Devise Clever Plan to Escape Adverse Weather

Ferdinand Omanyala and Noah Lyles are among the stars set to light up Paris Diamond League. Image: Imago

Ferdinand Omanyala and Noah Lyles are among the stars set to light up Paris Diamond League. Image: Imago

The meeting was initially set to be cancelled but organizers have come up with a way to avoid the expected "exceptional heatwave."

The Paris Diamond League will proceed this Sunday, but in a modified format, after organisers and city police reached an agreement despite an "exceptional heatwave" in the French capital.

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On Friday morning, the Prefecture de Police had initially called for the cancellation of several events, including the athletics meet, citing "red alert" measures enacted due to record-high temperatures.

Under the new arrangement, only events featuring professional athletes will be held. The schedule has been adjusted with a later gate opening time and other precautions to safeguard athletes, staff, and spectators from the severe heat.

The French Athletics Federation (FFA) confirmed the decision in a statement: "In agreement with the Paris Police Prefecture and in light of the exceptional heatwave currently affecting the region, the French Athletics Federation (FFA) confirms that the Paris Meeting, scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at Charlety Stadium, will go ahead in an adapted format designed to ensure the safety of all participants."

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The FFA clarified the changes, stating, "Only competitions involving professional athletes will be held. Conversely, all activities for athletics clubs and licensed members, as well as regional competitions, have been cancelled." The federation stressed that "the safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, spectators, and all staff involved remains our highest priority."

Extreme Weather Concerns in Paris

Weather service Meteo-France has predicted temperatures to reach 39 degrees Celsius in Paris on Saturday, before dropping to a high of 32 degrees on Sunday.

Paris police had issued a red alert for an "extreme heatwave" on Saturday, warning that they might be compelled to intervene. Their statement noted the significant pressure on emergency services, explaining that "the exceptional heatwave affecting the Paris metropolitan area since June 21 is putting a strain on emergency services and healthcare facilities, whose response and treatment capacity is now saturated."

The police had initially taken a firm stance: "Therefore, considering these factors and in order to concentrate the remaining resources on assisting the most vulnerable, the Prefect of Police has asked the organisers to cancel their events. Should they refuse, the Prefect of Police will prohibit them by decree."

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