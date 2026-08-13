Fresh Twist as Kenyan-Born American Runner Denies Doping Despite Three-Year USADA Ban: 'They Threaten Me'

A private conversation has shed new light on Jonah Koech's case, with the Kenyan-born American runner insisting he is innocent despite his USADA suspension.

Jonah Koech has claimed his innocence in private messages, contradicting his agreement with USADA, which had issued a three-year ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to USADA, blood samples collected from Jonah Koech on July 30, 2025, the day before his preliminary heat at the USATF Outdoor Championships, and August 8, 2025, showed "values consistent with blood doping."

After collecting additional samples for his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), an expert panel reported an Adverse Passport Finding in February 2026.

An ABP violation typically carries a four-year suspension. However, USADA explained that Jonah Koech received a one-year reduction by admitting to the violation and accepting the sanction within 20 days, as permitted under Article 10.8.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonah Koech Denies Doping

In a surprising twist, Koech is now publicly denying any wrongdoing. Hours after the ban was announced, screenshots of an Instagram direct message conversation with Jonah Koech were posted online.

In the exchange, Koech stated, "I didn’t take anything," a claim that directly conflicts with the admission he made to USADA to reduce his suspension.

When contacted for comment, Koech reiterated his innocence. "I am clean, and I will always be," he wrote in an email to Letsrun.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you need all answers, ask USADA to tell you what I use or ask them to give you samples if there is anything in it, then tell me."

In the direct messages, Koech suggested that a lack of funds prevented him from mounting a proper legal defence. "They want 50$k to do that. Where is that amount of money?" he wrote, adding, "I didn’t take anything [USATF] gave me [a] PRP injection…Don’t just [draw conclusions about] things you don’t understand."

Koech also discussed his specific blood values, likely referring to his haemoglobin concentration, a key metric in the ABP's OFF-score for detecting potential doping. "My blood ranges from 17.5 to 19.5," he wrote.

"I am 19.5, and they found 19.6 and 18.7…The blood ABP depends on where you are and what you do. It goes down when overworking and in high altitude conditions."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued that his physiology is unique due to his upbringing. "We are all different sir. I was born in 2400m [of] high altitude (7,800 feet)," he explained, comparing his situation to that of 2022 steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto, who successfully appealed an ABP violation. "Check Nora [Jeruto. That case is] the same as mine. Nike decided they would not lose the case."

In response to inquiries about Koech's public denial, USADA confirmed that his suspension is "in place and final." In his email, Koech also claimed he felt pressured into accepting the ban.

"About accepting it, they threaten me several times," he wrote. "I gave them all information they wanted and asked them to tell me what I did wrong. I even told them I will accept anything they say so long [as] they told me what I did wrong."

The ban has significant implications for the athletes who finished behind Koech at the 2025 US Championships, including Ethan Strand and Hobbs Kessler, who placed second and fourth, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result of the ban, all of Jonah Koech's results since July 30, 2025, have been disqualified. This means he will be stripped of his 1500m title from last year's USATF Outdoor Championships.