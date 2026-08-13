Gor Mahia Give Fresh Injury Update on 4 Players Ahead of Green Legacy Cup Clash

Gor Mahia have provided a fresh update on four injured players as they prepare for their upcoming Green Legacy Cup clash against Migori Youth FC.

Gor Mahia team doctor Brian Odongo has provided an update on the four injured players ahead of their Green Legacy Cup clash against Migori Youth FC on Sunday, August 16.

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Gor Mahia are coming off a strong run at the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Kigali, Rwanda, where they finished runners-up after a hard-fought campaign.

However, the demanding tournament took a toll on the squad, with captain Sylvester Owino, Samuel Kapen and Patrick Essombe among those who picked up injuries.

The trio has since joined striker Felix Oluoch on the sidelines. Felix Oluoch has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered in January 2026, shortly after featuring against Mara Sugar.

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Gor Mahia Provide Update on 4 Injured Players

Speaking during one of the club’s training sessions, team doctor Brian Odongo said the club is managing four injury cases, with Felix Oluoch, Sylvester Owino, Patrick Essombe and Samuel Kapen currently receiving medical attention.

Odongo explained that Felix Oluoch remains on the recovery path after undergoing ACL surgery and is continuing with his rehabilitation as the club monitors his progress.

Regarding Kapen, the team doctor revealed that further medical examinations established that the defender had suffered a serious knee injury involving damage to his ACL, as well as an issue affecting the bone and a tear to the meniscus.

He added that Kapen is still being managed by the medical team as the club works towards scheduling the required surgery to address the injuries.

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“We are doing well so far, from the tournament that we were playing. Just to be very specific, we have around four injuries. We have Felix, Sylvester, Essombe and Kapen. Felix is in the process of recovery; he is continuing with his rehabilitation after his ACL surgery,” he said.

“We did examinations on Kapen…he has a torn ACL with an erosion on the bones and a bit of tear in his meniscus. Still in the process, we are yet to get a date for him to go to the theatre for correction of the ACL and the meniscus.”

Odongo further explained that Sylvester Owino underwent an MRI scan which revealed a sprain to the gastrocnemius muscle in his calf.

He said the Gor Mahia captain has already begun his recovery and is expected to return to training and competitive action once he completes the rehabilitation process.

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On Patrick Essombe, the team doctor said the midfielder initially suffered an ankle sprain, but subsequent scans showed that the injury was less serious than initially feared.

The latest assessment identified a minor problem involving one of the bones in his foot. Odongo added that Essombe is also recovering and could begin his rehabilitation programme early next week.

“For Sylvester, the MRI showed a sprain in one of the muscles on the calf, the gastrocnemius. So he is also on his recovery journey, and soon he will be able to come back to the field,” he said.