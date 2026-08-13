Moses Shumah: AmaZulu FC Coach Breaks Silence On What Is Keeping Harambee Stars Striker Out

Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah faces a longer wait for his AmaZulu debut, with the club revealing why he is not ready to feature just yet.

AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane has explained why Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah may have to wait before making his debut for the South African club.

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Moses Shumah was officially unveiled by AmaZulu FC in mid-July 2026 after completing his move from Zambian champions Power Dynamos.

The transfer was initially confirmed on June 25, 2026, with the deal reportedly worth around Ksh 20 million. The Harambee Stars forward signed a three-year contract with the Durban-based club and was handed the No. 10 shirt ahead of the new season.

Arthur Zwane: Moses Shumah Will Not Be Ready Anytime Soon

Arthur Zwane explained that Shumah joined AmaZulu with only about two weeks of pre-season remaining, leaving him significantly behind the rest of the squad in terms of preparation.

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The coach said Moses Shumah is not expected to be ready anytime soon, as the club currently needs players who can immediately contribute to the team.

Arthur Zwane also pointed out that Shumah had not played since May and had spent the intervening period at home before completing his move to AmaZulu.

He added that the striker also had family commitments to attend to, including his wedding, before joining the South African club.

“Shumah joined us when we had about two weeks left into pre-season. He is far behind…Pule [Hendrick Ekstein] and Shumah are not going to be ready anytime soon. Right now, we need people to come and help us, and unfortunately, as I said, Shumah last played in May, if I’m not mistaken. Then he was at home all along; then he had to do other things prior to him joining us. He was getting married and all those other family things,” Arthur Zwane said.

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Arthur Zwane further explained that Shumah joined AmaZulu after the team had already completed four weeks of pre-season, leaving him with only two weeks to prepare with his new teammates.

As a result, the Harambee Stars striker missed a significant part of the club's preparations and still needs time to adapt to the demands of South African football.

The AmaZulu coach noted that the intensity and tempo of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are different from what Moses Shumah experienced in Kenya and Zambia, meaning he cannot be expected to immediately adjust to the club's high-energy style of play.

Zwane acknowledged Shumah's impressive record in Zambia, where he scored 21 goals, but stressed that the striker is now moving into a more demanding environment.

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He added that AmaZulu finished fourth last season and have higher ambitions this campaign, making it important for Shumah to adapt to the team's expectations and level of competition.

“When he was joining us, we were already in our four weeks pre-season, with just two weeks remaining. He missed a whole month of preparations. Where Shumah comes from and where we are, we still need to work on him,” he added.

“The intensity, the tempo of the PSL is at a different level. That’s why players who come here need time to adjust, thy won’t just come, and when you look at our team, we play with energy. Shumah was playing in Kenya; look at the league in Kenya, then he moved to Zambia where he scored 21 goals.