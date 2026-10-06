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Kariobangi Sharks vs Mombasa United Ends in Chaos After Controversial Penalty

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:48 - 06 October 2026
Kariobangi Sharks vs Mombasa United Ends in Chaos After Controversial Penalty
Kariobangi Sharks vs Mombasa United Ends in Chaos After Controversial Penalty Image source: Kariobangi Sharks
The Kariobangi Sharks vs Mombasa United playoff descended into dramatic scenes in Nairobi after a late penalty decision changed the course of the contest.
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The second leg of the FKF Premier League promotion/relegation playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United descended into utter chaos in Nairobi, with the match officially abandoned following a disputed late penalty decision.

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Following Mombasa United’s narrow 2-1 first-leg victory on home soil at Mbaraki in Mombasa, Kariobangi Sharks entered the second leg of the promotion/relegation playoff knowing only a win would keep their top-flight hopes alive.

Kariobangi Sharks vs Mombasa United: Full Match Report

Playing in Nairobi for the decisive return fixture, the hosts faced an immediate setback when Mombasa United struck early to take a 1-0 lead.

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That opening goal placed Mombasa United further ahead on aggregate and forced Kariobangi Sharks into an uphill battle on home turf.

However, Kariobangi Sharks quickly rallied and found a way back into the match when Patillah Omoto equalised with a wonderful free-kick goal to make it 1-1.

The spectacular strike restored belief for the Nairobi side as they continued to push forward in search of another goal.

Their persistence paid off when Kariobangi Sharks scored again to take a 2-1 lead on the day and turn the tie around in a thrilling playoff finish.

Emerging for the second half, Mombasa United came out with great urgency in a desperate bid to find an equaliser and reclaim control of the tie.

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However, a disciplined Kariobangi Sharks side dug deep, frustrating their opponents with solid defensive organisation to keep their lead intact.

Drama struck when the referee awarded a highly controversial penalty in favour of Mombasa United. The call triggered immediate and fierce protests from the Kariobangi Sharks players and technical bench, throwing the match into turmoil.

The game was subsequently brought to a halt following the disputed decision, leaving the final outcome in suspense as proceedings remained suspended.

Following the prolonged stoppage and drama surrounding the disputed penalty call, the second-leg playoff match between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United was officially abandoned.

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