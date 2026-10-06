AFCON 2027 Fears in East Africa Over State of Uganda’s Main Stadium

The slow progress of construction work is raising fears over whether the country will be ready amid reports of East Africa potentially losing the tournament’s hosting rights.

Amid recent reports that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering alternatives hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, fresh doubts are emerging in East Africa given the slow pace of construction of key infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kenya’s Kasarani Stadium is seen as the main concern, given the pitch is far from being laid while the Samia Suluhu Stadium in Tanzania is racing against time, in Uganda, there are bigger fears as the Mandela National Stadium’s condition remains a cause for worry.

The Local Organising Committee had designated December 31 as the target date to conclude all current modernisation efforts at the stadium which is popularly known as Namboole. However, recent on-site assessments suggest that wrapping up the outstanding construction within the remaining timeframe is increasingly unlikely.

Alarm bells rang louder following an oversight visit on Monday by the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports. Tasked with evaluating Uganda's tournament readiness alongside regional partners Kenya and Tanzania, lawmakers toured the complex and expressed profound frustration at the visibly slow progress across multiple critical sectors of the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Growing Scrutiny and Rising Pressure

The Parliament Committee on Education and Sports on Monday visited Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, which is undergoing remodeling, as part of their continued assessment of Uganda’s sports facilities ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Committee is assessing the progress and readiness of key sports infrastructure as Uganda, alongside Kenya and Tanzania, prepares to host the continental showpiece. 📹: Zambaali #ErichMboowaReports — Erich Mboowa (@erich_mboowa) October 5, 2026

As the cornerstone of Uganda's AFCON 2027 infrastructure plans, Namboole's timely delivery is essential to fulfilling the country's obligations under the joint East African bid. Any failure to have the ground ready risks derailing the entire regional initiative.

Following their inspection, parliamentary officials criticised the apparent lack of urgency from project managers and urged contractors to significantly ramp up construction activity before the window closes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delays have also triggered skepticism among the general public and sports fraternity, where confidence in the project's current trajectory is waning despite reassuring statements from site leadership.

The stakes remain exceptionally high. Staging the continent's flagship football tournament offers Uganda a premier opportunity to demonstrate its organisational prowess. Slipping behind schedule not only complicates local logistics but also risks triggering regulatory scrutiny from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which enforces stringent infrastructure guidelines.