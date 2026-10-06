Pitso Mosimane Warns of Tough Battle as South Africa Face Kenya: 'Benni Will Never Allow Us to Win Easy'

Pitso Mosimane expects a fierce battle against Benni McCarthy’s Kenya as Bafana Bafana fight to strengthen their position in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Pitso Mosimane is anticipating an intense confrontation on the sidelines when Bafana Bafana lock horns with Benni McCarthy’s Kenya in crucial back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactical showdown promises high drama, pitting two of South African football's most passionate and animated managers against each other. Mosimane's second spell at the national team helm began on a high note, collecting maximum points against Guinea and Eritrea to claim early control of Group D.

Pitso Mosimane Expects a Fierce Battle Against Benni McCarthy

With six points on the board, South Africa now turn their attention to a Kenyan side that has already secured qualification for the 2027 tournament as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania. However, Mosimane knows that a side led by McCarthy will not take their foot off the gas.

Having previously coached McCarthy during their time with the national team, Mosimane is well aware of the former FC Porto striker's competitive fire and expects two bruising encounters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got Kenya back to back, so that’s where everything will be decided. Benni will never allow us to win easy, you know that. He is a fighter by profession. In football, he is a fighter with a big heart for the game. It’s going to be difficult for us. Those two games will determine our fate before we go to Guinea. Let’s see how we deal with Kenya," Mosimane said as per Soccer Laduma.

Mbokazi Return Adds to Defensive Competition

Bafana Bafana will be boosted by the return of Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has recovered from a thigh injury sustained after the FIFA World Cup.

Mbokazi's return will intensify competition in central defence, where Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya have recently made a strong case to become the preferred pairing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mosimane Focused on Player Fitness

Mosimane also touched on managing the fitness and workload of his squad, especially with domestic cup commitments on the horizon.

"I hope the injured players come back. I saw Mbokazi play and Teboho is not bad, he will come back to play. We played Sibisi in the last five minutes because he also has a Cup Final. We need to protect players involved in the final so that no one says we have favourites. I knew Orlando Pirates needed him. Aubrey also trained in the last session, so we have to support the squad and make sure everybody is in good shape."

With Guinea trailing in second place on four points and expected to claim maximum points in their upcoming double-header against Eritrea, Bafana Bafana cannot afford any slip-ups.

Advertisement

Advertisement