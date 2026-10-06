Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Strong Stance About Portugal Future After Fallout with Coach

The Portugal legend has reportedly made a major decision regarding his involvement with the national team following his row with coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly drawn a line under his international future for as long as Jorge Jesus remains in charge of Portugal, deepening a high-profile feud that erupted during the latest Nations League window.

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The 41-year-old forward dramatically walked out of the national team camp after being left on the bench throughout Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27—the first time in his storied 18-year international career that he was an unused substitute.

Ronaldo subsequently missed three training sessions and departed the squad via private jet for Spain, missing Portugal's subsequent fixtures.

Although Jesus and several squad members appeared willing to reconcile, Portuguese journalist Rui Santos reported via CNN Portugal that the veteran forward is unwilling to return under the current manager.

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Why Ronaldo is Not ready to Return Now

"He reportedly vented that he will not return to the national team, at least while Jorge Jesus is in technical command," Santos stated as quoted by Dailymail. "He is not satisfied in the slightest with the handling of this entire process and was particularly outraged by the statements made by the head coach."

Santos highlighted Ronaldo's frustration with what he viewed as conflicting signals from management—an official stance promoting his inclusion contrasted with Jesus publicly reinforcing his own absolute squad authority without offering apologies.

Portugal have fared remarkably well in his absence. Since taking charge in July on a four-year deal, Jesus has overseen four consecutive wins, including triumphs over Denmark and another victory against Norway. The decorated manager, who boasts 25 career trophies, has largely sought to defuse the controversy in public appearances.

"As far as I'm concerned, everything is open," Jesus said following the latest win. "In the next call-up, if Cris is playing and wants to be in the national team, why not? It was a misunderstanding. In my opinion, it's easy to resolve. With Cris it's different, he's a symbol. If he wants to come and is playing for Al-Nassr, he'll be in the next squad. It's Cris who will decide."

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Portugal Legend Promised to Give ‘Full Story’

Despite the manager's conciliatory tone, Ronaldo could potentially face up to a six-month suspension for leaving the squad unauthorised. The forward had previously addressed his departure on social media, confirming he left camp following the manager's press conference and discussions with the Portuguese Football Federation president, promising that the full story would eventually come to light.

The player has promised to eventually explain the circumstances surrounding the decision to step away from international duty, reaffirming a deep commitment to the Selecao throughout their career.

"When the time comes, I will tell the people of Portugal the full truth regarding the reasons behind my departure from the national team—a side I have always served with total dedication," the statement read.

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