Senegal FA Explains Why Pape Thiaw Was Sacked After World Cup: ' It Was No Longer About Money'

The Senegal FA has broken its silence on the circumstances that led to Pape Thiaw's dismissal following the team's World Cup campaign.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has attributed a "toxic" atmosphere within the national team during the World Cup to former coach Pape Thiaw's demands for a significant pay rise, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pape Thiaw was relieved of his duties on Sunday, following Senegal's elimination by Belgium in the Round of 32 on July 1.

At a press conference in Dakar on Monday, FSF President Abdoulaye Fall explained the decision, stating, "There was a breakdown in trust between Pape Thiaw and us." Fall pointed to the contentious contract negotiations as the primary source of the conflict.

Abdoulaye Fall: Pape Had His Demands

“As for the financial aspect, it is not the Federation that pays the coach. It’s the State that handles it. Without getting into details, I sent a letter to the Minister of Sports so she could set the coach’s salary and signing bonus for us,” Fall added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Khady Diene Gaye asked me to refer to the last contract signed by Aliou Cissé and his assistants. So, we used that as a basis to make a new offer to Pape. But he was not satisfied. According to him, this offer did not match what the Minister of Sports had proposed to him.

“Pape had his demands. That is perfectly normal and legitimate. Everyone knows their own value. But there are limits.”

Thiaw, a 45-year-old former Senegal international, was appointed as the national team's head coach in 2024. Ahead of the World Cup, he requested his monthly salary be increased from 20 million CFA ($35,000) to 50 million CFA ($87,000).

An agreement was eventually reached for a salary of 30 million CFA ($52,000) for the duration of the tournament, along with settlements on other issues like bonuses. However, the dispute escalated dramatically before the team's departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fall, Thiaw threatened to boycott the World Cup if his demands were not met. It reportedly took an intervention from Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the day of the team's flight to the United States to persuade the coach to travel.

“Then there was the intervention of the Head of State, which made him change his mind. Then we went to the United States. But, surprisingly, when we arrived, Pape Thiaw demanded a better contract. He wanted something else,” Fall said.

“Verbally, he asked us for 1% of the victory bonus, but in writing it was 13%. I accepted the 1% because I thought he deserved it. Then he asked me for an exceptional bonus. I replied that it would be a bit complicated, but I would try.

“In the end, we agreed. Up to that point, everything was going well in the discussions. But at a certain stage, there were frictions and the negotiations became very complicated. It was no longer about money.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FSF president revealed that the contract was only signed just before Senegal's second group stage match against Norway, after Thiaw allegedly refused to take his place on the bench until the deal was finalised.

"Thiaw believed the federation officials were his enemies, and this impacted the national team's operations," Fall added.

During the World Cup, the Lions of Teranga lost their group stage matches against France and Norway before a decisive 5-0 win over Iraq secured their progression to the knockout phase.