Carl Tundo Leads MK-F Talks With Government on Kenyan Motorsport Revival Ahead of 2027 Safari Rally

Carl Tundo and MK-F have outlined plans to strengthen Kenyan motorsport ahead of the 2027 Safari Rally.

Motorsport Kenya Federation (MK-F) held a high-level meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, and Principal Secretary Mr Elijah Mwangi at Talanta Plaza, with discussions focusing on the future of motorsport in Kenya, the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally and the revival of national motorsport.

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Representing MK-F were Vice President and WRC CEO Mr Carl Tundo, Secretary General Mr Eric Bengi, and Chairman of the Motorsports Council Mr. Mindo Gatimu.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Federation and Government to review progress in rebuilding Kenyan motorsport, with particular focus on grassroots development, youth participation, the national championship structure and Kenya’s continued position as a leading motorsport destination in Africa.

The Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary noted that they had been receiving updates on MK-F’s grassroots and youth programmes, particularly through the Autocross Championship, which has become an important entry point for young drivers and aspiring competitors.

Government representatives also expressed interest in seeing the National Rally Championship revived and strengthened, creating a clear pathway for Kenyan drivers, teams and officials to progress from grassroots competition to the highest levels of national and international motorsport.

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Tundo: Government Support Key to Revival

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Carl Tundo thanked the Government, and specifically CS Salim Mvurya and PS Elijah Mwangi, for their continued support towards the revival of motorsport in Kenya.

“We would like to thank the Government, the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary for their continued support and commitment towards seeing motorsport regain its place in Kenya. There is a lot of work to be done, but we believe that with the right structure, investment and cooperation, we can rebuild the sport from the grassroots upwards.”

Tundo said the Federation remained committed to working closely with the Government and other stakeholders to implement plans already put in place to rebuild Kenyan motorsport.

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MK-F reiterated that its objective is not only to revive the sport domestically but also to restore Kenya’s position as a motorsport leader in the region and on the international stage, while creating opportunities for young Kenyans to participate, compete and build careers within the sport.

Focus Shifts to the 2027 Safari Rally

The meeting also focused on the upcoming WRC Safari Rally, with the Principal Secretary confirming the Government’s preparations and focus on the next edition of the iconic Kenyan event, scheduled for March 2027.

The Safari Rally remains one of Kenya’s most important international sporting events and a major platform for showcasing the country’s sporting, tourism and commercial potential to a global audience.

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The 2026 Safari Rally formed Round 3 of the FIA World Rally Championship and was held from 12–15 March.

For MK-F, the continued success of the Safari Rally must go hand-in-hand with the development of national and grassroots motorsport, ensuring the benefits of international competition reach Kenyan drivers, officials, teams and young people across the country.

Kasarani Set to Host Next Generation of Drivers

That commitment will be on display this weekend when the Shell Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship returns to the Kasarani Sports Complex SSS Grounds on 10 and 11 October 2026.

The event carries particular significance for Kenyan motorsport, with Kasarani historically associated with the Safari Rally, including the former Kasarani Super Special stage. The 2026 WRC Safari Rally, however, moved to a Naivasha-only itinerary, with the Kasarani Super Special removed from the route.

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This weekend, the venue will once again come alive with rally cars, drivers, crews and motorsport fans, this time through Kenya’s grassroots championship.

The Autocross Championship has become an important platform for introducing young competitors to motorsport and developing the next generation of Kenyan drivers.

For MK-F, the message is clear: the future of Kenyan motorsport must be built from the grassroots while maintaining a strong connection to the international stage.