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Emerging Stars Survive Tanzania Scare to Reach Next Round of AFCON U23 Qualifiers

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:00 - 06 October 2026
Emerging Stars Survive Tanzania Scare to Reach Next Round of AFCON U23 Qualifiers
Emerging Stars Survive Tanzania Scare to Reach Next Round of AFCON U23 Qualifiers Image source: Harambee Stars
Kenya U23 survived a dramatic test against Tanzania to keep their AFCON U23 campaign alive and book a challenging next-round clash with Ivory Coast.
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Kenya’s Emerging Stars sneaked through to the second round of the AFCON U23 qualifiers by the slimmest of margins, holding on for a thrilling 5-4 aggregate victory over Tanzania despite a 3-1 second-leg defeat to set up a showdown against Ivory Coast U23.

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Kenya U23 entered the return fixture carrying a comfortable advantage following a dominant performance in the first leg played at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Emerging Stars secured a 4-1 victory on home soil, putting themselves in a commanding position to advance in the AFCON U23 Qualifiers.

However, taking that three-goal aggregate cushion on the road meant Tanzania still held hopes of a dramatic comeback in front of their home supporters.

Tanzania vs Kenya: Full Match Report

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The return leg began with Kenya holding firm through the opening 15 minutes as the match remained goalless.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Sheikhan Khamis struck to give Tanzania a 1-0 lead and pull the aggregate score to 4-2.

Tanzania doubled their advantage shortly after as Selemani Mwalimu capitalised on a mistake by the Kenyan goalkeeper, reducing the overall aggregate margin to a slender 4-3.

Kenya's complications mounted in central midfield with both Kelly Madada and Irad Mshindi picking up yellow cards, leaving head coach Antony Kimani with a major tactical headache.

The referee blew for halftime with Tanzania leading 2-0 on the day, setting up a high-stakes second half with Kenya holding on to a 4-3 aggregate lead.

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At the start of the second half, Kenya opted for a double substitution, bringing on Collins Akite and Andreas Odhiambo to replace Henry Omollo and Kelly Madada, respectively.

Substitute Andreas Odhiambo made an immediate impact by halving the deficit for Kenya, pulling the score back to 2-1 on the day and extending the Emerging Stars' aggregate lead to 5-3.

The momentum shifted once again when Tanzania were awarded a penalty, with Selemani Mwalimu stepping up to convert his second goal of the match, extending the hosts' lead on the day to 3-1 and trimming Kenya's overall aggregate advantage to 5-4.

Despite falling to a 3-1 defeat on the day, Kenya’s Emerging Stars held on to secure a dramatic 5-4 aggregate victory and advance to the second round of the U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Andreas Odhiambo’s crucial second-half goal proved to be the strike that made all the difference across the two legs. Antony Kimani’s side will now take on Ivory Coast U23 in the next round of the qualifying campaign.

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