Omar Artan Recounts Journey from Challenging Somalia to Africa’s Top Referee Ahead of PSG vs Aston Villa Clash

The Somalia referee has been breaking barriers since his childhood and he is preparing to officiate his first European match in the UEFA Super Cup.

At just 34 years old, Somali referee Omar Artan has spent the last decade breaking barriers in the world of football.

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His next historic assignment will be no different as he prepares to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday.

The past 18 months have been a whirlwind for Artan. During this period, he became the first Somali to oversee a Confederation African Football (CAF) Champions League final, was named the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year, and earned a spot on the officiating roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Now, he is set to become the first non-European to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup. For those who have followed his remarkable career, this latest milestone is hardly a surprise.

However, his journey has not been without its challenges. Artan was unable to enter the United States for the World Cup, a setback that he admits was deeply disappointing.

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"It was a very tough period," he acknowledged during an interview with UEFA. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful."

A Path Forged Through Adversity

Omar Artan at work during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Imago

Artan is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. After his father's tragic early death, he was raised separately from his mother. When he began his refereeing journey, he was charting his own course.

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He started young after a minor playing injury solidified his ambition to become an official. His career progressed from informal neighborhood games to organised school matches, and soon he was refereeing in the Somali league.

"I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud," Artan said. "As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams."

Artan is quick to credit CAF for its support, emphasising that "without them this would not have been possible." He was added to FIFA’s international list of match officials in 2018 and became the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

He has continued to break new ground ever since, and his Super Cup appointment is another historic moment. "This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees," said CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe. "It’s an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people."

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A New European Chapter for Artan

Samali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the United States. Image: Imago

As he has throughout his career, Artan is determined to make the most of this new opportunity. "This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great," he said.

His appointment is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between UEFA and CAF to foster cooperation in areas including refereeing.

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"For me, it’s fantastic that CAF is working with UEFA, the best confederation in the world for referees," Artan noted. "I believe that CAF referees can learn a lot from UEFA, and UEFA referees can also learn a lot from CAF. It’s mutually beneficial."

Artan received the news in early June, shortly after his disappointment regarding the World Cup. "When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment," he shared. "There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this."

To stay sharp, Artan has been refereeing in Somalia and even took charge of the Kuwaiti Premier League title decider in late June—another first for him. He is committed to being at his best for the Super Cup.

"We referees go through a lot of preparation in terms of getting to know the teams," he explained. "I always watch the teams play. I go through and do a lot of research on the teams, how they play, learn their behaviours, tactics and a lot of things like that."

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