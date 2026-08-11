AFC Leopards Suffer Major Blow as New FKF Premier League Season Fast Approaches

AFC Leopards have suffered a major setback that could complicate their preparations ahead of the new FKF Premier League season.

AFC Leopards' preparations for the 2026-2027 FKF Premier League season have been hit by a significant setback, with newly signed goalkeeper Issa Emuria undergoing knee surgery that will rule him out for an extended period.

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Emuria was a key acquisition for Leopards during the current transfer window, joining from Bidco United after a standout season.

Despite Bidco's relegation from the top flight, Emuria's consistent performances as their first-choice keeper earned him a move to the den.

Leopards had overhauled their goalkeeping department, releasing all three of their previous keepers and bringing in Emuria, Sebastian Wekesa, and Tom Ikara.

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Issa Emuria Arrives at AFC Leopards With Serious Injury

However, Emuria arrived with a pre-existing knee issue that was initially believed to be minor. Subsequent medical evaluations revealed the injury was more serious than first thought, necessitating surgical intervention.

“We did sign him with an injury, which we thought was a small issue, but after consultations, it was agreed that he should go under the knife to resolve the matter once and for all,” a source at the club confirmed to Mozzart.

Emuria has since had the operation and has begun his rehabilitation process. His recovery timeline means he is expected to miss at least the entire first leg of the upcoming season.

His absence leaves Wekesa and Ikara as the two senior goalkeepers available to the team as the new campaign approaches.

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The club's technical team is now weighing its options, including a possible return to the transfer market for another goalkeeper or promoting a player from the youth setup to provide cover.