Timothy Ouma and Collins Sichenje Set for Tottenham Test as Charlton Land Tough Cup Tie

The Kenyan duo will hope to be involved when Charlton visit the Premier League side in the Carabao Cup second round later this month.

Harambee Stars players Timothy Ouma and Collins Sichenje are set to play against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after their club Charlton Athletic was handed a tough Carabao Cup tie.

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Charlton, who beat a 3-1 Cheltenham Town on Saturday, have now landed Tottenham in the second round of the competition in what will be their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Addicks would have hoped for a kind draw but now have a daunting task against Roberto Ze Zerbi’s ambitious side, who are looking to fly off the blocks next season after their struggles in 2025-26.

The match, set for Monday, August 24, will greatly test Nathan Jones’ side and it would be an opportunity to try out some of his new signings, who include Ouma, who completed his season-long loan deal on Monday.

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Why Charlton Signed Timothy Ouma

Ouma is the latest inclusion into the squad, the Kenyan midfielder, linking up with the club from Czech giants Slavia Prague, and has signed a loan deal with the option to make it permanent.

"We’re delighted to get Timothy over the line. He’s a player that we’ve monitored for a long, long time and he comes with real good pedigree. He’s an athletic, technical midfield player who has had some good experience and he’ll add real quality to our midfield,” said Jones.

Managing Director James Rodwell added: “We're delighted to bring Timothy to the club. He's a player we've admired for some time and someone who fits the profile we identified as we continue to move the squad forward. He brings athleticism, quality on the ball and a real presence in midfield, and we're looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt.”

Before the Spurs clash, Ouma will hope to make his Charlton debut on Saturday, August 15, when they kick off their English Championship campaign at home to Derby County, while Sichenje, who has recovered from an injury, is also looking to be involved.

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