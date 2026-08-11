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AFCON 2027: Latest Photos Show Major Progress at Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 12:35 - 11 August 2026
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AFCON 2027: Latest Photos Show Major Progress at Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium
AFCON 2027: Latest Photos Show Major Progress at Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium Image source: Walter Wanyes
Latest photos from the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium offer a fresh look at the progress being made ahead of the 2027 AFCON.
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Tanzania's preparations for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Uganda continue to gain momentum, with construction works at the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha making significant visual progress.

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Recent updates from the site highlight substantial developments in key areas, reinforcing East Africa's commitment to delivering world-class sporting infrastructure ahead of the continental showpiece.

Pitch Installation and Turf Development

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Image source: Walter Wanyes

A major milestone in the stadium's development is the laying and cultivation of the playing surface. Recent site photos show a vibrant, lush green natural turf taking firm root across the main playing field.

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Contractors have completed the primary pitch laying stage, and routine maintenance, including irrigation and precision levelling, is currently underway to ensure the playing surface meets strict CAF and FIFA international standards.

Surrounding the main pitch, ground preparation for the running track and perimeter technical zones is progressing steadily towards completion.

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Image source: Walter Wanyes

Seating Installation and Interior Stands

Progress inside the bowl is equally evident. The installation of spectator seating across the tiered stands has reached an advanced stage.

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Utilising a modern colour palette featuring shades of blue, yellow, and green, mirroring national themes, the seating arrangements give a clear outline of the stadium’s final bowl capacity.

Work on the VIP sections, hospitality boxes, and media tribune structures visible along the main stands is also moving forward, with structural frameworks fully integrated into the overall design.

Samia Suluhu Stadium
Image source: Walter Wanyes

Structural Roofing and Arena Infrastructure

The stadium's architectural highlight, its expansive metallic roofing structure, is largely complete. The sweeping overhead steel truss system now fully covers the seating bowl, designed to provide comprehensive shade and weather protection for fans.

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Samia Suluhu Stadium
Image source: Walter Wanyes

Integrated within the roof structure are modern stadium floodlighting arrays and large digital screen displays, both of which are already positioned above the end stands.

Ground-level access tunnels, safety barriers, and lower tier concourses are continuously being refined to facilitate smooth crowd control and matchday operations.

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