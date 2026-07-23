Patrice Motsepe Breaks Silence on Omar Artan US Entry Ban as He Salutes UEFA for Historic Gesture

Patrice Motsepe Breaks Silence on Omar Artan US Entry Ban as He Salutes UEFA for Historic Gesture

Patrice Motsepe Breaks Silence on Omar Artan US Entry Ban as He Salutes UEFA for Historic Gesture

The CAF president has finally spoken about the controversy that kept the Somali referee out of the World Cup and the gesture that followed from UEFA.

The Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has broken his silence on Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan.

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The top African referee was set to make history as the first person from his country to officiate at a FIFA World Cup. Despite holding a valid travel visa, Omar Artan was turned away upon landing at Miami International Airport after US immigration authorities cited unspecified ‘vetting concerns.’

FIFA subsequently confirmed that he would be unable to participate in the tournament, stating that host nations ultimately control their own immigration procedures.

The decision sparked widespread international criticism, with African football officials and global observers condemning the barring as a blow to meritocracy in sport.

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Patrice Motsepe Speaks Out on Somali Referee Being Denied Entry Into the US

Speaking at a press conference in South Africa, Patrice Motsepe said he was deeply moved after learning about the difficulties Omar Artan had faced in obtaining entry to the United States.

He recalled the joy and excitement Omar had shown when he was informed that he had been selected to officiate at the World Cup, describing it as a proud moment for everyone involved.

Following his widely criticised exclusion from the 2026 World Cup, Omar Artan was selected by UEFA to referee the 2026 UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

The landmark appointment makes him the first African referee to officiate a major European club final. Motsepe expressed his appreciation to UEFA for engaging in discussions on the matter and for allowing Omar Artan to officiate at such a high level.

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Addressing the issue of the US denying Omar Artan entry, Motsepe acknowledged that every nation has the authority to determine its own immigration policies and decide who is permitted to cross its borders.

He added that CAF's priority was to continue standing behind Omar, ensuring he received the support and encouragement he deserved despite the setback.

“I was emotional when I heard what the Somali referee, Omar, said to me. I was also emotional when he got excited because we said to him, ‘You are now going to be a referee of the biggest club competition in Europe.’ I want to thank UEFA for the discussions and the opportunity,” Patrice Motsepe said.

“I’m clear in my mind because the circumstances in which a country allows a person to enter or not are a sovereign issue. They have their laws, and it is my duty to make sure we support him. We are proud of him, and we recognised him. People keep supporting him, and that’s what is important.”

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Meanwhile, speaking about FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Patrice Motsepe said he preferred to judge people by their character rather than their mistakes.