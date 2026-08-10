Somali Referee Shares Powerful Message to Aspiring Officials Ahead of Historic UEFA Super Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan has shared an inspiring message for the next generation as he prepares for another major milestone in his career.

Somali referee Omar Artan has spent the last decade breaking barriers in the world of football and his next historic assignment will be no different as he prepares to officiate the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.

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The past 18 months have been a whirlwind for 34-year-old Artan. During this period, he became the first Somali to oversee a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League final, was named the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year, and was selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Now, he is set to become the first non-European to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup. For those who have followed his remarkable career, this latest milestone is hardly a surprise.

Omar Artan: It Was Very Tough Period

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However, his journey has not been without its challenges. Artan was unable to enter the United States for the World Cup, and the disappointment of that setback is still fresh.

"It was a very tough period," he admitted in an interview with the UEFA Super Cup. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working for many years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful."

Artan is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. After his father died at a young age, he was raised separately from his mother. When he began his refereeing journey, he was charting his own course.

He started early, with a minor playing injury solidifying his ambition to become an official. His career progressed from informal neighbourhood games to organised school fixtures, and soon he was refereeing in the Somali league.

"I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud," he said. "As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams."

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Artan is quick to credit CAF for its support, stressing that "without them this would not have been possible." He was added to FIFA’s international list of match officials in 2018 and became the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

He has continued to break new ground ever since, and the Super Cup in Salzburg will be another historic moment.

A New European Adventure

As he has throughout his career, Artan is determined to make the most of this opportunity. "This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great," he said.

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His appointment is part of a memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CAF aimed at fostering cooperation, including in refereeing. Artan sees it as a chance for mutual growth.

"The standard in Europe is fantastic, and the football they play is very, very good," he noted. "I believe that CAF referees can learn a lot from UEFA, and UEFA referees can also learn a lot from CAF. It’s mutually beneficial."

Artan received the news in early June, shortly after his World Cup disappointment. "When we got this call it was, for me and my family, a very, very happy moment," he shared. "There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this."

To stay sharp, Artan has been refereeing in Somalia and even took charge of the Kuwaiti Premier League title decider in late June, another first for him. He is committed to being at his best for the Super Cup.

"We referees go through a lot of preparation," he explained. "I always watch the teams play. I go through and do a lot of research on the teams, how they play, learn their behaviours, tactics and a lot of things like that."

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Omar Artan Shares Encouraging Message to Aspiring Referees

When asked for a message to aspiring referees, Artan’s advice is simple and powerful: "I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever stop dreaming."

For those considering a career as a referee, the message is clear: pursue your passion relentlessly. "If you want to be a referee, it’s the best thing that you can do," advises a voice from the heart of the game.

"So go after it and do it, and don’t stop, regardless of what happens and irrespective of people preventing you from doing your job."

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UEFA Super Cup 2026 Officials

Referees

Omar Artan (Somalia)

Assistants: Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (Djibouti), Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe (Kenya)

Fourth official: Rade Obrenovič (Slovenia)

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VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)