Omar Artan: More Goodies for Somali Referee as He Receives Multi-Million Token After World Cup Woes
Africa's top referee Omar Artan continues to receive support following his controversial removal from the list of match officials of the 2026 World Cup.
Artan was dropped from the World Cup roster by FIFA after he was denied entry into the United States last weekend when he arrived in Miami ahead of the tournament.
His removal, which the US government claimed was due to suspected ties to terrorist groups, has been condemned around the world with support coming his way from various quarters.
On Thursday, UEFA handed him a massive lifeline when he was appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League holders Aston Villa in August.
Hours after this announcement, Artan received a cash reward from a local politician to soothe his pain following his controversial World Cup removal.
How Much Has Artan Received?
Somali politician Libaan Shuluq,who is running for the Galmudug regional presidency, handed Artan a token of $50,000 (Ksh6.5 million) on Thursday.
This comes after Artan missed an opportunity to earn at least double the amount at the World Cup, given referees at the global tournament will be paid a basic salary of $100,000 (Ksh13 million), excluding match bonuses.
Artan is a highly respected referee on the continent and was voted African Referee of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards.
The 34-year-old has officiated at various tournaments, including the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2025-26 CAF Champions League second leg final.