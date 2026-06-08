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Uproar as Africa's Top-Rated Somali Referee is Barred from US Ahead of World Cup Duty

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 19:21 - 08 June 2026
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Samali referee Omar Artan has been denied entry into the United States. Image: Imago
Omar Artan, Africa’s best referee, has been denied entry into the United States to officiate the World Cup just three days before the tournament kicks off.
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Omar Artan, an acclaimed Somali referee poised to make history as his nation's first official at a World Cup, has been denied entry into the United States, a sports ministry official confirmed on Monday.

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Artan was stopped at Miami International Airport and barred from entering the country. While the specific reasons for the denial were not immediately clear, Somalia is among the nations included in a travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump's administration.

Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, told AFP that Artan possessed a valid US visa. The referee has since returned to Istanbul, where he had been residing.

"Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Abshir stated.

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Voted Best African Referee

Africa's top referee Omar Artan in action at AFCON 2025. Image: Imago

"Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play."

Artan was one of 52 referees selected by FIFA to officiate at the upcoming World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He has been a prominent figure in the Somali national football league since becoming a FIFA-certified referee in 2018.

His impressive career includes officiating at the 2023 and 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON). In 2025, his excellence was recognised when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named him Men's Referee of the Year.

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In April, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had celebrated Artan's historic selection for the World Cup. "I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis," Mohamud said at the time.

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