Deon Woodman: Harambee Stars Defender Sets Ambitions at New English Club With AFCON 2027 in Sight

Deon Woodman has outlined his goals after beginning a new chapter in England, with one eye firmly on Kenya's AFCON 2027 campaign.

Harambee Stars defender Deon Woodman is eager to make an immediate impact after completing his move to English League One side Bromley FC.

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Deon Woodman joins Bromley FC from a successful stint at Wealdstone FC. He first joined Wealdstone FC on loan from Queens Park Rangers in early 2024 before making the switch permanent, quickly establishing himself as a commanding presence at the heart of the club's defence.

The centre-back went on to make 68 appearances for the Stones, including starting in the 2026 FA Trophy final at Wembley.

His outstanding performances throughout the 2025/26 campaign also earned him the club's Supporters' Player of the Season award.

Woodman's consistency at the back played a key role in helping Wealdstone retain their National League status, while his impressive club form also earned him his first senior international cap for Kenya ahead of his move to Bromley.

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Deon Woodman Ready for New Challenge at Bromley FC

Speaking after completing his move, Deon Woodman said he was delighted to finally finalise the transfer and begin the next chapter of his career.

He described the atmosphere around the club as warm and welcoming from the moment he arrived, adding that the positive reception from everyone at Bromley had made settling in much easier and reinforced his belief that he had made the right decision.

The defender also reflected on the path that brought him to this stage, explaining that his football journey began in the Brentford Kicks programme before progressing through Crystal Palace's academy, where he earned a scholarship.

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He later continued his development at Queens Park Rangers before leaving the club and eventually finding stability at Wealdstone, where he established himself as a regular first-team player and enjoyed some of the best football of his career.

Woodman credited his various loan spells with shaping him into the player he is today, saying they exposed him to the physical and mental demands of senior football at an early stage.

He explained that experiences at clubs such as Dulwich Hamlet, Boston United and Southend United taught him valuable lessons about resilience, consistency and professionalism, while also showing him that opportunities at the senior level must be earned through hard work rather than simply being handed to young players.

“Yeah, it was an honour to get my first call-up to play a game out there and to get a 4-0 win. It was a surreal feeling. I couldn't explain it,” he added, speaking about his Harambee Stars call-up.

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Deon Woodman said he hopes to contribute far more than just his defensive qualities, explaining that he prides himself on his commitment, professionalism and willingness to put the team first.

He described himself as a player who is always prepared to work hard, avoids making excuses and is constantly looking for ways to influence matches from the back.

The centre-back added that he is comfortable in possession and enjoys helping his side build attacks, whether by starting moves from defence, picking out teammates with long passes or finding forwards with accurate deliveries.

According to Deon Woodman, his focus is always on using his strengths to benefit the team in whatever way the situation demands.

He also revealed that his conversations with Bromley convinced him the move was the right one, saying the club's close-knit environment stood out immediately.

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Rather than viewing it as just another football team, he felt there was a genuine family atmosphere that made it an easy decision, as he values being part of an environment where he feels comfortable and appreciated.

“I want to bring my work ethic. I work hard. I don't like making excuses either. The main thing is, I like to get on the ball as well, playing centre-half. So any wave my passing range, clips into the strikers. Whatever I can do to help the team, that's what I can bring,” he added.

“When I spoke to the club, it felt like a family more than just a football club. I think that was the main thing that drew me in. I like being in a place where it feels like home. That was the main part for me. Yeah, 100%. It's a busy time.