Nyayo National Stadium Refurbishment Halted Over Ksh984 Million Government Debt

Nyayo National Stadium refurbishment has hit a major setback after the contractor halted works over a Ksh984 million payment dispute with the government.

Refurbishment works at Nyayo National Stadium have been brought to a sudden standstill after the contractor downed tools over an outstanding Ksh984 million balance owed by the government, raising fresh concerns over Kenya’s preparedness for major international sporting events.

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The financing crisis was laid bare before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare during a session on Tuesday, October 6, where lawmakers were informed that only Ksh200 million had been released toward the project’s total contract value of Ksh1.184 billion.

With the bulk of the contract amount still unpaid, the contractor has reportedly been forced to suspend operations and leave the site, putting several outstanding works at the stadium on hold.

Funding Crisis Threatens Stadium Preparations

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The development comes at a critical time for Kenya as the country prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Nyayo National Stadium is expected to play an important role in the tournament preparations and has been earmarked as one of the country’s key training facilities.

Any prolonged delay in completing the planned upgrades could therefore complicate preparations and put additional pressure on the government to secure alternative facilities or accelerate works.

The latest stoppage also highlights the financial challenges facing Kenya’s sports infrastructure programme, with contractors continuing to raise concerns over delayed payments on government-funded projects.

Several Upgrades Already Completed

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Despite the funding difficulties, a number of improvements at Nyayo National Stadium have already been undertaken as part of the modernization programme.

Among the works completed or substantially advanced are drainage improvements, CCTV surveillance installations and the construction of floodlight masts.

However, several major components of the refurbishment programme remain incomplete.

The contractor is yet to connect the newly installed floodlights to the national electricity grid, meaning the lighting infrastructure cannot be fully utilized. Other pending works include the installation of LED perimeter advertising boards and the main electronic scoreboard.

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The stadium also requires further improvements to its access and security systems, including turnstile automation and modern ticketing infrastructure.

Additional works still pending include upgrades to the perimeter wall and the installation of dedicated infrastructure to improve access for persons with disabilities.

The outstanding accessibility works have added another dimension to the concerns surrounding the stalled project, particularly as modern sporting venues are expected to meet comprehensive safety and accessibility standards.

Members of the Senate committee also raised questions about coordination among the various government agencies involved in preparing the stadium for major sporting events.

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Senate Demands Better Coordination

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, who chairs the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, called on state agencies overseeing the stadium preparations to improve coordination and ensure that critical issues such as site safety, accessibility and emergency response are properly addressed.

Murgor particularly questioned the apparent absence of some key institutions from the planning process.

“If the Ministry of Labour and Nairobi County have not been involved so far, please begin by sending out their invitations today,” Senator Murgor stated.

His remarks underscored the need for a coordinated approach involving national government agencies, county authorities and other stakeholders responsible for safety, labour standards and emergency preparedness.

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The Senate committee confirmed that it will consolidate its findings from its inspection of Nyayo National Stadium with observations from an earlier inspection of Talanta Stadium.

The findings will be incorporated into a detailed oversight report that is expected to guide further discussions between Parliament, the relevant line ministries and the National Treasury.

A key objective will be to establish how the government can secure the funds required to settle the contractor’s outstanding Ksh984 million bill and facilitate the resumption of construction.

The committee is also expected to scrutinize the broader financing and implementation framework for sports infrastructure projects to determine whether similar funding gaps could affect other facilities.

The problems at Nyayo are not isolated. Lawmakers have previously raised concerns over significant unpaid bills within the State Department for Sports, with contractors reportedly owed approximately Ksh2.176 billion across several sports infrastructure projects.

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The accumulation of these debts has raised concerns that prolonged funding shortages could result in projects being delayed or abandoned before completion.

Beyond the immediate impact on construction timelines, delayed payments could also increase the financial burden on the government as contractors seek compensation for prolonged delays, additional costs and other contractual obligations.

The latest setback comes as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania step up preparations for the 2027 AFCON tournament.