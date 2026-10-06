Harambee Stars Coach Outlines What Kenya Must Fix Before South Africa Double-Header

Harambee Stars coach has identified a key area Kenya must address ahead of their crucial South Africa double-header.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has pinpointed attacking penetration as Kenya's main priority following a 0-0 international friendly draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

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With the November double-header against Pitso Mosimane’s South Africa fast approaching in Group D of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the Kenyan technical bench, led by head coach Benni McCarthy and assistant coach Vasili Manousakis, is using every available window to refine tactical systems, evaluate squad depth, and address structural weaknesses.

While Harambee Stars extended their streak of defensive resilience with another clean sheet, the inability to break down Rwanda’s mid-block during the second half underscored the work required before taking on a clinical Bafana Bafana side.

Vasili Manousakis' Post-Match Verdict

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Kenya controlled the tempo during the opening 45 minutes in Kigali, utilising short passing sequences from the backline to establish territorial control.

However, as the tempo slowed after the break, Harambee Stars struggled to convert possession into high-value scoring chances inside the penalty area.

Reflecting on the performance, Manousakis offered a candid breakdown of the match, praising the team's defensive discipline while acknowledging the obvious shortcomings in forward areas:

"Satisfied with the first-half performance, not the second half. We could have definitely, you know... created a lot more chances to try and, you know, get many final third entries, many more final third entries," Vasili Manousakis said after the match.

“So we've got a lot of work still to do on the top end of the pitch. But again, defensively solid, clean sheet. As I said before, we would have liked to end with a win. It wasn't to be, but we were also, you know, trying a couple of different things today."

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The Attacking Dilemma Ahead of the Bafana Bafana Double-Header

Harambee Stars are set to face South Africa in crucial back-to-back fixtures during the November FIFA international window, with matchday three taking place away before hosting Bafana Bafana in Nairobi.

South Africa currently lead Group D with maximum points following victories over Guinea and Eritrea. Under Mosimane, Bafana Bafana have displayed sharp counter-attacking speed and defensive compactness, qualities that will severely punish any hesitation or unforced turnovers in dangerous areas.