AFCON Leads Rush for Bookings at Ksh 31.5 Billion Revamped Bomas of Kenya Conference Hub

AFCON is leading a growing booking rush for the Sh31.5bn Bomas of Kenya conference hub, which is taking shape ahead of the 2027 tournament.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is among the major international events and organisations that have already secured a slot at the state-of-the-art Bomas of Kenya International Conference Centre (BICC), adding another major milestone to Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 continental tournament.

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The Sh31.5 billion mega-development is being built as a world-class convention and events hub and is expected to become one of Africa’s largest facilities of its kind. With a simultaneous hosting capacity of up to 11,000 people, the complex is expected to play a significant role in Kenya’s hosting of major international events.

AFCON Among Major Users of the Facility

The confirmation that AFCON has secured space at the BICC highlights the facility’s potential role in Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 tournament, with the venue expected to accommodate major sporting-related activities surrounding the continental showpiece.

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Kenya will co-host the 2027 AFCON tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, and preparations for the competition have placed increased focus on modern infrastructure capable of accommodating international delegations, officials and other stakeholders.

Bomas of Kenya Acting Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Okidiangi confirmed that the facility has already attracted bookings from several high-profile institutions, including AFCON.

“We have already received bookings from a UN agency, the Afcon and Kebs among other entities and we will also be ready to host the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) National Tallying Centre for the August 2027 General Election,” Mr Okidiangi said during a tour of the facility on Friday, as quoted by Business Daily.

The confirmation adds to the growing list of major events and institutions expected to utilize the facility once it is fully operational.

Construction of the ambitious BICC project began in March 2025 and is projected to be completed by late 2026, with some sections of the facility expected to become available for events ahead of the full completion.

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Okidiangi said the project has made significant progress, with the completion of the main structural building paving the way for the development of other key components within the complex.

The completion of the main structure has particularly opened the way for construction of one of the two planned five-star hotels, which will form part of the wider BICC complex.

“The completion of the BIIC main structural building has paved the way for the construction of one of the two five-star hotels at the complex,” Mr Okidiangi added.

The planned hotels are expected to provide accommodation for delegates, dignitaries and visitors attending major conferences and international events at the facility.

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Advanced Technology Used in Construction

According to Okidiangi, the fast-tracked progress has been supported by advanced engineering techniques deployed by the contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

One of the notable technologies being used is specialized acoustic façade technology designed to provide extensive soundproofing across the facility’s meeting and conference spaces.

The technology will allow multiple events to take place simultaneously with minimal sound interference, an important feature for a complex expected to host international conferences, sporting functions and other high-profile gatherings.

The BICC has been designed to host some of the biggest international meetings and gatherings, with facilities capable of accommodating heads of state, thousands of delegates and large-scale events.

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Describing the scale of the project, Okidiangi said the facility would include several high-capacity spaces designed to cater for international summits and major events.

“This modern facility will feature a high-level presidential pavilion capable of hosting up to 32 Heads of State. It will include a convention hall with a capacity of 5,000 participants, 35 meeting halls, and a 15,000-capacity ballroom for banquets, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 3,500, and parking capacity of 3,000 vehicles,” Mr Okidiangi said.

The presidential pavilion is expected to give Kenya a dedicated venue for hosting high-level diplomatic engagements, while the numerous meeting spaces will allow several sessions and events to run concurrently.

Beyond its conference facilities, the BICC will feature a 3,500-seat auditorium and a massive 15,000-capacity ballroom, making it suitable for large-scale gatherings and banquets.

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The complex will also have secure parking for approximately 3,000 vehicles, providing additional infrastructure to support the large numbers of visitors expected during major events.

With a simultaneous hosting capacity of about 11,000 people, the facility is expected to significantly expand Kenya’s ability to host large international conferences, exhibitions and sporting-related functions.

For Kenya, the timing of the project is particularly significant as preparations intensify for AFCON 2027.

While stadiums and training facilities remain central to the tournament preparations, conference, hospitality and diplomatic infrastructure will also be crucial in accommodating officials, delegations and other activities associated with the continental competition.

The BICC’s inclusion among the facilities already booked by AFCON therefore gives the project a direct link to Kenya’s preparations for the tournament.

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Its expected use by AFCON, alongside other international organizations, also underscores the broader ambitions of the Sh31.5 billion development to position Kenya as a leading destination for major sporting, diplomatic and business events.

BICC Set for a Busy 2027

The facility is also expected to play a crucial role beyond football, with the IEBC National Tallying Centre planned to operate from the complex during the August 2027 General Election.

This means the BICC could find itself at the centre of some of Kenya’s biggest events in the same year, from hosting activities linked to AFCON to supporting the country’s electoral process.

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