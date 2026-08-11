Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal Offer Fan Favourite to Premier League Title Rivals

The Gunner have made a shocking decision to let one of their highly-rated players leave and opened the door for their competitors to snap him.

Arsenal have reportedly offered academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly to several Premier League clubs, including rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, in a surprising move following their recent transfer activity.

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The 19-year-old's future at the Emirates Stadium has been cast into doubt after the Gunners secured the £75 million signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. This high-profile acquisition has further bolstered an already crowded midfield, making first-team opportunities for Lewis-Skelly increasingly scarce.

Manager Mikel Arteta now has a wealth of options in the middle of the park, including Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and Eberechi Eze. With Guimaraes' arrival, Arsenal are now looking to find a new home for the promising youngster.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been alerted to Lewis-Skelly's availability. The Blues have a history with the player, having given him a trial before he joined Arsenal's renowned Hale End academy. While both clubs were previously aware of his potential availability, fresh contact has reportedly been made since the Guimaraes deal was finalised.

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Highly-Rated Youngster

This development comes just over a year after Lewis-Skelly signed a new long-term, five-year contract in June 2025, which was expected to keep him at the club until 2030. He was a significant part of Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign last season, making 20 league appearances and a total of 36 across all competitions.

The versatile player, who can operate in midfield and at left-back, even started in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in May. A departure this summer would mark the end of an 11-year association with the North London club, which he joined at the Under-9 level in 2015.

Lewis-Skelly's rapid progression saw him feature for the Under-18s at just 14 years old before Arteta handed him his senior debut against Manchester City in November 2024, just days before his 18th birthday. He has since accumulated 75 appearances for the Gunners, contributing one goal and six assists.

His club form earned him a senior England debut under Thomas Tuchel in March 2025, where he scored in a 2-0 victory over Albania. Despite earning six caps for the Three Lions, he was not selected for this summer's World Cup squad and has since featured for the Under-21s.

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