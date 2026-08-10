Mikel Arteta Makes Massive Bruno Guimaraes Prediction Ahead of New Season

The Arsenal manager has waxed lyrical about his new signing after finally unveiling him to fans on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signing Bruno Guimaraes has the quality and character to push the Premier League champions to an even higher level.

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The Brazilian midfielder was unveiled to the Emirates Stadium crowd before Sunday's 3-2 Emirates Cup loss to Borussia Dortmund, following his £75 million transfer from Newcastle.

Guimaraes, 28, joins a formidable midfield roster that already features Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and Eberechi Eze on a four-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta praised the immediate connection between the player and the fans. "You can see the immediate reaction," he said as quoted by The Guardian. "I think he describes himself as a warrior. I think he’s a warrior with a tremendous quality as well, and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us. That is going to really ignite something different in the team."

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Arsenal Stumble Against Dortmund

Arsenal's new signing Bruno Guimaraes. Image: Imago

The manager added, "I think he’s going to push everybody inside the team as well and that’s the type of player that we need."

Last season, Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after three consecutive runner-up finishes, while also reaching the finals of the Champions League and Carabao Cup. Guimaraes watched from the sidelines as a goal from Ethan Nwaneri and a Viktor Gyokeres penalty were insufficient to secure a win against Dortmund.

Reflecting on the preseason defeat, Arteta expressed his disappointment. "I think there were some poor moments where we were not very recognisable, especially in set-pieces and defending actions and timings that we are normally very efficient in," he commented. "But, overall, disappointed because you want to win the games in any context and today, we haven’t managed to do that."

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