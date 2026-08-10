Advertisement

Mikel Arteta Makes Massive Bruno Guimaraes Prediction Ahead of New Season

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:00 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimaraes. Image: Imago
The Arsenal manager has waxed lyrical about his new signing after finally unveiling him to fans on Sunday.
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signing Bruno Guimaraes has the quality and character to push the Premier League champions to an even higher level.

Advertisement

The Brazilian midfielder was unveiled to the Emirates Stadium crowd before Sunday's 3-2 Emirates Cup loss to Borussia Dortmund, following his £75 million transfer from Newcastle.

Guimaraes, 28, joins a formidable midfield roster that already features Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and Eberechi Eze on a four-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta praised the immediate connection between the player and the fans. "You can see the immediate reaction," he said as quoted by The Guardian. "I think he describes himself as a warrior. I think he’s a warrior with a tremendous quality as well, and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us. That is going to really ignite something different in the team."

Advertisement

Arsenal Stumble Against Dortmund

Arsenal's new signing Bruno Guimaraes. Image: Imago

The manager added, "I think he’s going to push everybody inside the team as well and that’s the type of player that we need."

Last season, Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after three consecutive runner-up finishes, while also reaching the finals of the Champions League and Carabao Cup. Guimaraes watched from the sidelines as a goal from Ethan Nwaneri and a Viktor Gyokeres penalty were insufficient to secure a win against Dortmund.

Reflecting on the preseason defeat, Arteta expressed his disappointment. "I think there were some poor moments where we were not very recognisable, especially in set-pieces and defending actions and timings that we are normally very efficient in," he commented. "But, overall, disappointed because you want to win the games in any context and today, we haven’t managed to do that."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Athletics
10.08.2026
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Football
10.08.2026
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Football
10.08.2026
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Sets Sights on Bigger Glory
Athletics
10.08.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Chases Historic Feat
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Athletics
10.08.2026
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss
Football
10.08.2026
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss