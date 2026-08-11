Amos Wanjala: Kenyan Sensation Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal

The 19-year-old defender has signed for a leading brand in Spain, consolidating his profile both on and off the pitch.

Kenyan defender Amos Wanjala continues to break new ground in his young football career.

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Wanjala, who joined Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia early this year, has landed a potentially career-changing endorsement deal after signing with Spanish Sportswear giants JOMA.

The deal, which was sealed through his management agency, will see Wanjala don JOMA products, including boots, while it extends to his former school, St Anthony's Boys, Kitale who will receive training equipment.

Wanjala has been on a meteoric rise since shining with the Solidarity Boys during the 2023 national school games, which earned him a scholarship to the Nastic Sports Academy in Tarragona, Spain alongside teammate Aldrine Kibet.

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Valuable International Experience

In January this year, the 19-year-old signed for the Valencia academy, VCF Mestalla, after competing with Athletic Club Torrellano, where he gained experience in Tercera Federacion.

This was after captaining Kenya at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations where he also gained valuable international experience as they exited at the group stage.

The centre-back played 14 matches for the Valencia reserve team in the second half of last season, starting 13 games, proving how highly rated he is by the Spanish side.

Wanjala was included in the club’s senior team for this summer’s pre-season and featured for the side in friendly matches against Eldense and Stoke City and there is hope that it will not be long before he is promoted to the La Liga team.

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