Manchester United Linked with Surprise Transfer Interest in Arsenal Starboy

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to test the Gunners’ resolve for one of their highly-rated players once they complete a deal for Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester United are poised for a busy week in the transfer market, with up to seven deals potentially being finalised as INEOS and Michael Carrick continue to reshape the squad for the upcoming season.

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Following the senior signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow, the club is now focused on further incomings and outgoings.

In a surprising development, United are reportedly reconsidering a move for Arsenal's promising young midfielder, Myles Lewis-Skelly. The potential availability of the 19-year-old comes as the Gunners pursue Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, a signing that could significantly limit Lewis-Skelly's first-team opportunities.

According to The Independent, United, who had previously cooled their interest, may now perform a U-turn and explore the feasibility of a deal.

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Why Arsenal Might Sell Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly attracting interest from Man United. Image: Imago

Although Lewis-Skelly broke into the Arsenal midfield last season, the arrival of another high-profile player could push him down the pecking order. For Arsenal, selling an academy graduate would represent pure profit under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, making a transfer plausible if the right conditions are met.

Despite reinforcing their midfield with Tielemans and Santos, United remain in the market for another addition in that department. Roma's Manu Kone, who impressed for France at the World Cup, is a key target. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a player-plus-cash deal involving Marcus Rashford could be a solution.

Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, faces an uncertain future after the Spanish club declined their £26 million purchase option. With neither the player nor United keen on him remaining at Old Trafford, a move to Roma could be mutually beneficial.

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