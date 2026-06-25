Moses Shumah Seals Move to Benni McCarthy's Former Club After Leaving Zambian Giants

The Harambee Stars striker has completed a major career move to a South African club once coached by Benni McCarthy after leaving Power Dynamos.

MTN Super League champions Power Dynamos have officially confirmed the exit of two key players, star striker Moses Shumah and midfielder Brian Masanyinga, as they prepare for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

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Moses Shumah has secured a permanent transfer to South African Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu FC following a successful agreement between the two sides.

The 23-year-old Kenyan international departs from Arthur Davies Stadium after an explosive debut season in Zambia.

Having joined from Kakamega Homeboyz last July, Shumah quickly made his mark, finishing as the league's top scorer with 21 goals and playing a pivotal role in Power Dynamos' title defence.

His impressive form, which saw him net a total of 23 goals across all competitions for ‘Abayellow,’ drew attention from several prominent African clubs, including Wydad Athletic Club, RS Berkane, Azam FC, and Simba SC. Ultimately, he chose to continue his career in South Africa.

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Moses Shumah Joins Benni McCarthy’s Former Club

Interestingly, AmaZulu FC, the club Moses Shumah has joined, was once coached by Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy.

During his tenure as head coach of AmaZulu FC from 2020 to 2022, Benni McCarthy orchestrated a historic transformation for the Durban-based side.

He spectacularly guided the club to a second-place finish in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, marking Usuthu's highest-ever position in the Premier Soccer League era.

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This remarkable domestic feat secured AmaZulu a maiden qualification for the prestigious CAF Champions League for the very first time in the club's history. Benni McCarthy also earned him the well-deserved 2020/21 PSL Coach of the Season award.

Brian Masanyinga Leaves Power Dynamos FC

In a separate move, Brian Masanyinga has also left the club to pursue a new career path with the Zambia Police Service.

Power Dynamos expressed their gratitude for his years of service, highlighting his dedication and professionalism during his time in Kitwe.

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Gibson Chaloba, the Chief Executive Officer of Power Dynamos, praised both players for their impact on the club's recent achievements.

"Both Moses and Brian have represented Power Dynamos with pride and commitment, and we thank them for everything they have done for the club," Chaloba stated as quoted by ZamFoot.

"Moses had an excellent season for us, and his goals were a major reason for our success. He worked hard, remained focused, and has earned this opportunity to take the next step in his career."

"Brian always gave his best whenever called upon and conducted himself professionally throughout his time at the club," he added.

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