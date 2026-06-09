Harambee Stars Coach Explains Moses Shumah Snub After Sensational Zambian Golden Boot Season

The Harambee Stars assistant coach has explained Moses Shumah's national team snub despite his outstanding Zambian Golden Boot-winning season.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has explained why Moses Shumah has been missing in national team action as he heaped praise on the striker.

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Moses Shumah enjoyed a sensational debut season with Power Dynamos, netting 21 league goals to secure the Zambian Premier League Golden Boot and the Fans' Player of the Season award.

His prolific form guided Dynamos to the league title and sparked transfer interest from several top African clubs, including South Africa's AmaZulu.

However, despite his ruthless finishing and stellar club campaign, Moses Shumah has consistently been omitted from head coach Benni McCarthy’s recent Harambee Stars squads, including the latest international friendlies.

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Harambee Stars Coach Speaks Out on Moses Shumah ‘Snub’

The national team’s technical bench attributed the omission to strong competition for attacking places from overseas-based forwards and the striker’s early adjustment to life abroad, while assuring that the prolific forward will be given his opportunity in due course.

Speaking after Kenya’s 4-0 friendly win over Lesotho, Vasili Manousakis acknowledged that Moses Shumah has been in sensational form for his club but explained that, during the World Cup qualifying selections, the coaching staff opted for players they felt were better suited at the time.

He added that Moses Shumah’s current form suggests he is destined for greatness and advised the striker to stay focused on his development, insisting that further opportunities and interest from top clubs will follow.

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“I think, unfortunately for Moses at the time, once we were going through the qualifiers, he was still finding his feet on that side, and we had Michael Olunga, we had Jonah (Ayunga) playing in Scotland, we had some tough competition up front, but certainly if he ends up at Amazulu, he'll be a fantastic asset for them,” he said.

“There's probably a lot of interest in him, and as long as he keeps himself grounded and honest to his trade, which I'm sure he does, he'll be an asset to anybody that acquires him.”